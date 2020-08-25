Truthfully, I don’t know what I expected from an all-online first day of classes. I guess, in retrospect, two canceled classes and a Zoom outage was generally unsurprising.

As a Penn State junior, I’ve been doing first-days-of-school for quite a while. I would certainly consider routine to be a comfort. Routine and predictability, however, is something that has been generally lacking these days.

And so, I have come to expect the unexpected. I mostly just didn’t expect anything at all from this first day.

My first class at 9 a.m. was canceled only a few minutes after it even began, which I learned from a prompt Canvas notification. Sadly, it ended up being a waste of my multiple, full-volume, 8 a.m. alarms (sorry roommate!).

With the time I should have spent in class, I hopped over to Starbucks to wait in a 20-minute line for a coffee (sorry bank account!).

I made it back from my journey to get caffeine just in time to read the Canvas notification informing me that my 11 a.m. class was canceled as well. On the one hand, I am not one to complain about a canceled class — on the other hand, though, it is a bit disheartening to have had such an unsuccessful first day. Such difficulties are understandable, but also fan the fire of nerves I have going into an already-stressful year.

The rest of my day passed uneventfully. A trip to an overcrowded and understocked Walmart. Contemplated more coffee. Filled out my planner using the syllabi of my all-online classes. Lamented the inconvenience of glitchiness in this new Zoom-driven world.

RELATED

WATCH: Sights and sounds from Penn State's first day of classes The fall semester at Penn State is different this year with many classes being taught online.

New beginnings are always wonky. It takes a little time to work out the kinks. Usually, though, those bumps in the road are finding which room your class is in and trying to find a seat that’s not too close to the front or too far in the back. These new challenges are — and forgive me for my redundancy — challenging.

Life has been requiring a lot of patience in the face of unintentional awkwardness lately. Patience through the end of spring semester, patience through a quiet and confusing summer, and now, patience as we enter this unprecedented semester. The wonkiness is not going away, even though we are all itching for some sort of global reward for our long-standing patience through these past less-than-happy months.

There is no “solution” to all of this, which makes this situation all the more frustrating. I don’t think a perfect answer really exists. The closest thing I can come up with is a combination of optimism, more patience and the occasional slip into worrying.

It seems that I need to be even more patient for my true “first day” of classes — perhaps tomorrow will yield better luck.