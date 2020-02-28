Penn State University officials are taking steps to monitor the coronavirus, as well as uphold the safety of students, faculty and visitors, according to a statement from Penn State Provost Nicholas Jones.

Taking into account new information about the virus, as well as recommendations from a variety of health-related sources — the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the State Department, the World Health Organization and the Pennsylvania Department of Health — the university has made several adjustments to its policies, particularly in the realm of international travel and study abroad courses.

According to the statement, study abroad courses or faculty-led trips to Italy and Japan have all been cancelled, and an embedded course to Vietnam has been cancelled.

China and South Korea have been placed on the university’s travel restriction list. All faculty and staff are required to receive permission from the provost or university risk officer if traveling to these places.

Penn State health care at all campuses is obtaining patients’ travel history and providing appropriate consultation. Regardless of travel history, they are continuing to provide students with masks if they display symptoms of a fever, cough or sore throat.

Additionally, Penn State Global officials are continuously monitoring the coronavirus, and they will give updates to students and faculty as needed.

Jones encourages anyone seeking further information on the university’s handling of the coronavirus to visit here.

