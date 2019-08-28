While sitting on a campus bench last April, Dave Swiderski got an idea.

He wanted to fund a commemorative bench for his friend and late English professor Mary Miles, who loved the outdoors.

“It just dawned on me this would be a great way to help celebrate Mary’s life and a great way to permanently remember her for her contributions to the university,” Swiderski, a former Penn State IT lab consultant, said.

Currently, the project has raised $7,600 out of the $10,000 needed to fund the bench. Swiderski is eager to raise the remaining $2,400 to “cross the finish line.”

“I would like to reach out to the students and the faculty to ask them to consider donating five-to-10 dollars to help get this initiative over the finish line so that the university can then take the next step in the process,” he said.

After Miles’ sudden death on Jan. 6, Swiderski said that her family has been prevalent in his thoughts.

“To be honest with you,” Swiderski said, “I’m more doing this for her family, just as a way to help celebrate Mary’s life. You know they lost somebody so tragically, unexpectedly, so you have to feel for them.”

However, he said the bench project has also been rewarding on his end.

The cost of the project includes the bench, the commemorative plaque placed on the bench, labor and materials. The bench will be placed somewhere on Penn State’s campus.

Swiderski first met Miles in 2010 at the IT office, and the two often interacted with each other — primarily on Facebook — before Miles’ death.

“It was obvious just from chatting with her on Facebook that she was a very thoughtful, sincere and very caring woman who cared deeply about teaching and helping her students learn,” Swiderski said.

Miles’ character played a role in why Swiderksi is so passionate about raising money for the commemorative bench to honor her.

“I want [the community] to know that if they donate to this cause, they are helping to put a permanent reminder on campus for future generations about Mary,” he said. “You know, her excellence in teaching and just the kind of person that she was.”

The goal of $10,000 was daunting to Swiderski at first, but after receiving support from Miles’ family, he knew it was doable.

“I’m very happy about this,” Jim, Miles father, said. “Very anxious to have Mary’s bench on campus.”

Jim said that he’s appreciative of the community and Mary’s friends for showing their support for the bench.

“It gives me a very warm feeling she had so many people care— especially Dave,” Jim said. “He has spearheaded this, and I’m very grateful for what he’s done.”

Jim added that his daughter would have been appreciative of the efforts to remember her.

“Mary would love this,” he said. “It was very important to her that her students in college and friends valued her, worked in her presence. It would make her very happy.”

Haley Eash, stewardship officer at Penn State donor relations and special events, has been working closely with the project.

“Once the goal is reached,” Eash said, “I start working with a landscape architect in the Office of the Physical Plant and act as a liaison between the architect and the donors to figure out the bench location and the plaque language.”

Eash said usually the donor will choose an already existing bench and swap it out with the new one. The old bench would then get recycled.

From start to finish, the whole process will take about 10 to 15 weeks, according to Eash.

After the bench project is completed, Swiderski said he wanted to look into creating a pet-walk fundraiser to support Miles’ endowment fund.

“Mary loved animals,” Swiderski said. “The idea of the annual Mary C. Miles pet walk on campus is to use the proceeds from the walk to help fund her endowment that the English department set up and use the money through the student organization for animal causes that were near and dear to Mary.”

Any student organizations involved with animal welfare that are interested in working with Swiderski can email him at david.swiderski@kellog.com.

Any student, faculty member, or community member can donate to the commemorative bench fund by visiting http://www.raise.psu.edu/MaryMilesBench.

"For those that have already contributed,” Swiderski said, “thank you very much for your generous support. This initiative would have never been able to get off the ground without your kindness and thoughtfulness."