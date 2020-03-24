Monday was National Puppy Day in the United States, and Nittany Nation took to social media to spotlight their Penn State-donned pups and doggos.

Here are some of social media’s best Penn State dogs:

Happy #NationalPuppyDay, Nittany Nation! 🐶Share us your favorite 📸 of your Penn State pups! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/63c5BAJ1gL — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) March 23, 2020

Even the Nittany Lion got in on the wholesome fun:

Because we all need to take a break and look at #PennState puppers and doggos. And yes, cats and dogs can get along! 😸🐶 Keep those #NationalPuppyDay pics coming! https://t.co/Bzn3Jr6ZMm pic.twitter.com/gpHdGw5sXu — The Nittany Lion (@NittanyLion) March 23, 2020

If you still need to get your Penn State pup fix, the @puppiesofpennstate Instagram page posts a new picture of a Penn State dog almost every day.

