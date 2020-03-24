Monday was National Puppy Day in the United States, and Nittany Nation took to social media to spotlight their Penn State-donned pups and doggos.
Here are some of social media’s best Penn State dogs:
Happy #NationalPuppyDay, Nittany Nation! 🐶Share us your favorite 📸 of your Penn State pups! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/63c5BAJ1gL— Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) March 23, 2020
My dog nice Luna Cc:@christianep97 pic.twitter.com/1bKpYAnALR— Mercedes Fraistat (@mercedeslilya) March 23, 2020
This is Esme! pic.twitter.com/m12cqWDyRF— Marley (@MarleyOBrien) March 23, 2020
Meet Barkley! 🐾💙Named after @saquon ! pic.twitter.com/1igQS8EQEO— Tori (@tdepa14) March 23, 2020
Graham from Harrisburg #WEARE pic.twitter.com/B1MdpPUrfV— Curt (@CurtGenesse) March 23, 2020
Even the Nittany Lion got in on the wholesome fun:
Because we all need to take a break and look at #PennState puppers and doggos. And yes, cats and dogs can get along! 😸🐶 Keep those #NationalPuppyDay pics coming! https://t.co/Bzn3Jr6ZMm pic.twitter.com/gpHdGw5sXu— The Nittany Lion (@NittanyLion) March 23, 2020
If you still need to get your Penn State pup fix, the @puppiesofpennstate Instagram page posts a new picture of a Penn State dog almost every day.
