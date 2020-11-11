With Native American students making up less than half of a single percent of the student body at Penn State, it is important to give those students a voice, according to student Timothy Bennally of the Navajo Nation.

During Native American History Month, the University Park Undergraduate Association hosted Benally (senior-psychology) to speak at a virtual event titled “We are still here: Paving the future for the Indigenous community at Penn State" on Tuesday night.

Benally is from Ganado, Arizona, a small Navajo community that is a part of the larger Navajo Nation, and came to Penn State as his high school’s co-valedictorian, struggling with feeling like he needed to catch up to those around him.

“In high school, I didn’t have a lot of college prep, I felt that I was maxed on what I got from my high school,” Benally said. “The first semester I struggled in pretty much every aspect — mentally, physically and socially.”

Benally said that at the time, he felt he was too ambitious, and considered what it would have been like if he had attended a tribal or local college.

“There was nobody here who looked like me, there’s nobody here that can give me that guidance and understanding,” Benally said. “So I often felt, 'why I am supposed to be here?'”

He credits his perseverance to an Indigenous staff member, John Sanchez, for pushing him to believe in himself, and finding the strength to keep going.

“I realized how close I was to dropping out, and just becoming another Native American drop-out statistic,” Benally said.

Benally envisioned an organization that could offer support to other Indigenous students, and provide them with the same guidance and assistance he was able to find himself at Penn State.

With the help of two new Navajo staff members — Tracy Peterson and Hollie Kulago — he was encouraged to start the Indigenous Peoples Student Association, for which he serves as president.

“We wanted to establish ourselves as Native Americans at a higher education institution and support these students who we are hoping will go and solve complex problems in their communities,” Benally said.

IPSA aims to provide a space for Indigenous students from all Penn State campuses a place to speak and feel safe.

Additionally, Benally joined the Multicultural Resource Center Leadership Council, and his group has participated in various activities with them, having a far-reaching influence.

“There was one student who drove about three hours from a branch campus because he heard there might be Natives here, and said he hadn’t seen anybody at his branch that looked like him,” Benally said, “I can only imagine how that felt.”

Benally joined a research project with McNair Scholars, titled "Empathy with Native Americans in Various Social Contexts." Through this, he researched various groups of people’s empathy toward Indigenous people.

Benally said most textbooks only depict Indigenous people as existing pre-19th century, and don’t have any focus on them afterward.

“People have a hard time empathizing with Native Americans, some are still surprised that we still exist,” Benally said. “If classrooms do not shed light on the real, modern history of Native Americans, how are people supposed to be aware of the struggle for rights they have been and are going through?”

Benally also helped create the First Land Acknowledgement Document for Penn State. The document states Penn State and its campuses were built on historical tribal land of dozens of tribes, and encourages the university to acknowledge this.

“In a class I had, we talked about how it was important that when there was a wound that occurred, we had to clean and disinfect that wound, even if it hurt,” Benally said. “If you don’t properly clean a wound or the source, then it will get infected and hurt worse.”

Benally continues to push forward, and hopes to make a difference for Indigenous students on campus.

“We are really looking to solidify our place on campus, and I envision Penn State becoming a really collaborative and safe space for Native Americans in the future,” Benally said.

