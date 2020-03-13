In light of the spread of the coronavirus and Penn State's shift to remote learning beginning Monday, University Health Services will also take precautionary measures.

From March 16 until at least April 3, walk-in appointments will not be permitted and only students with scheduled appointments will be seen in order to meet the needs of international students and other students with extenuating circumstances who need to stay on campus.

“Students with upper respiratory symptoms or flu-like illness who present without prescreening and nurse-scheduled appointments will not be accommodated,” a university press release reads.

The pharmacy will remain open.

According to the release, if a student exhibits “upper respiratory or flu-like symptoms [that] can include, but are not limited to, fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, and muscle/body aches,” they will need to call the UHS Advice Nurse line to schedule an appointment.

According to the World Health Organization, the coronavirus seems to develop more severely in older people and people with pre-existing, chronic medical conditions like diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure.

Patients who exhibit symptoms similar to the flu or upper respiratory problems will need to meet certain criteria in order to qualify for coronavirus testing.

The UHS Advice Nurse can be contacted at 814-863-4463.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 28 in Pennsylvania There are currently 28 cases of the coronavirus in the state — with 22 presumptive positive …