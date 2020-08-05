Penn State released a LionPATH compact on Wednesday for students returning to campus in the fall.

The compact lists requirements students must abide by prior to their return to University Park, as well as once they are on campus.

The compact states that some students must complete coronavirus testing prior to campus arrival, as well as when deemed necessary throughout the school year. They are also asked to self-quarantine for seven days before returning to campus.

Students must obey general social distancing guidelines, according to the compact, including wearing a face covering inside of campus buildings at all times and socially distancing when possible.

Students are also asked to cooperate with contact tracers and isolate if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

The compact includes an acknowledgement for students to accept, stating that Penn State’s precautions may not be effective in stopping coronavirus spread, and any liability of exposure to the virus falls on students.

"I assume any and all risk of exposure to COVID-19 that may result from attending Penn State," the acknowledgement reads, "or participating in Penn State activities, and I acknowledge that exposure and infection may result in personal injury, illness, permanent disability, or death."

The acknowledgement also requires students to follow the Penn State Student Code of Conduct, since failure to do so may result in sanctions including suspension or expulsion.

