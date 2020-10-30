After canceling its spring break, Penn State announced it will have three wellness days throughout the 2021 semester.

According to a Penn State news release, these wellness days will be Feb. 9, March 11 and April 7.

No classes will be held on these days in order for undergraduate and graduate students, and instructors to have a day to focus on their own mental health.

During these days off, the university will offer a variety of special programs centered on "physical and mental health, spiritual wellness and social connection."

Penn State Law, Dickinson Law and the Penn State College of Medicine — which all follow separate academic calendars — will announce the dates of their wellness days in the future.

World Campus students can also expect to have wellness days, although they may look different due to the nature of asynchronous online instruction.