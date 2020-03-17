From the first female Penn State student to the first female president of the Penn State Board of Trustees, Penn State is filled with female “firsts.”

In fact, the first female student to attend Penn State wasn’t really a student at all, according to the Daily Collegian.

In 1864, Minerva Whitman attended her father’s botany classes at the university. However, she was not permitted to register as an official student.

Although Whitman was never acknowledged by Penn State as a student, her appearances in the classroom introduced the idea that women could coexist with men at the university.

On Sept. 5, 1871, Ellen Cross officially became the first female student at Penn State.

By 1929, Mildred Settle Bunton became the first female student of color admitted and recognized by Penn State.

Bunton received her bachelor’s degree in what is now known as health and human development in 1932.

Mildren Jordan became the first woman of color to earn a Ph.D. in her college — receiving her doctorate in textile chemistry in 1950.

Nine years later, Mary Godfrey was granted a full-time position at Penn State, making her the first permanent faculty member of color.

Godfrey served as an assistant professor of art education until 1979.

In 1989, Kim Alberter fulfilled her dream of becoming an Air Force pilot. In addition, she etched her name into Penn State history as the first woman to be selected for ROTC pilot training.

"I really like [the Air Force ROTC] because they are really friendly. We're like one big family," Alberter said in the Collegian archives. "But there's a typical male attitude — they think women can't do anything, but we put them in their place."

In the early 1990s, Grace Hampton was appointed as vice provost of Penn State — making her the first African American woman to hold the position.

In 1991, trustee Mimi Coppersmith Fredman became the first female president of the Penn State Board of Trustees.

"When the fight's over, it's over," she said, adding that she was looking forward to her time on the board, as reported in The Daily Collegian.

In 2015, the African Feminist Initiative, which was established by Gabeba Baderoon and Alicia Decker, became the first feminist organization on campus geared toward women of color.

According to AFI’s website, the purpose of AFI is to “create an intellectual hub for African feminist research and teaching within the United States.”