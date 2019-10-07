Haley Hamschin has to juggle a little more than the average student.

Since returning to Penn State from a semester-long leave of absence spring of her freshman year — in which she had to enter treatment for her eating disorder — her to-do list extends beyond the standard combination of homework and socializing.

“Since coming back, I have medical appointments, therapy appointments or support groups, every day of the week,” Hamschin (junior-psychology) said. “It's a lot. It's really hard to balance being in school and taking care of your well-being. People underestimate how much time it takes.”

Having an eating disorder is “life-altering,” which Hamschin said she believes people fail to realize.

“Full recovery from an eating disorder is very possible, but you have to put in the time to figure out how to balance taking care of yourself and being a student. It's difficult,” she said. “[Recovery is] something you’re working on for a really long time; even as you progress, it’s something [that you’re always working on].”

For Hamschin, an essential part of her recovery required leaving school after the first semester of her freshman year.

“It was probably the hardest decision I’ve ever made — and probably the best decision I’ve made for my well-being,” she said. “Leaving school was [necessary], because I could not manage my classes, and my health was way more important.”

Despite being away at treatment, Hamschin had the support of her friends from Penn State. She frequently looked forward to Skyping into club meetings and visiting her friends on campus during the weekends.

Though she missed State College, she had a hard time coming back and having to explain her absence to others.

“People were asking, ‘Oh, why were you gone?’ and I just had to say, ‘Honestly, I was taking care of myself,’” she said.

Hamschin makes a point to be open about her experiences and struggles with her eating disorder. She believes that if she is able to invite others to open up about their own struggles or feel less alone through her story, it is worth the vulnerability.

She said she thinks general misinformation and misconceptions about eating disorders cause people to shy away from engaging in important discussions that can promote awareness.

“Eating disorders are [not an issue of vanity, rather, they’re] a maladaptive coping mechanism; it's a way to handle something in your environment that feels out of your control,” Hamschin said. “It’s a response to your environment.”

While the desire to lose weight does play a role in eating disorders, Hamschin said one gets to a point in recovery when they realize it’s not really about the weight.

“It doesn’t mean that you don’t struggle with [weight] — it just means that it's about other things. For me, I’m a control freak; when I’m trying to control things, [my eating disorder gets worse and] that’s where I turn. It's a way to cope,” she said.

Eating disorders don’t always look the way they look in the media, and those suffering rarely fit the trope of sickly thin. Hamschin emphasized “eating disorders don’t discriminate” based on race, gender, body type or age.

“People were really surprised when I said I had an eating disorder,” she said. “They were like, ‘But you don’t look sick.’ Just because I didn’t look sick didn’t mean [my eating disorder] wasn’t seriously affecting me, affecting my functioning and affecting my physical health.”

Penn State alumna Andrea Cheatle described being a student with an eating disorder as “difficult.”

“Having an eating disorder is like having a full time job in the sense that you are constantly thinking about it and if you are in recovery, you are constantly battling to stay on track and challenge the ED [eating disorder] thoughts,” Cheatle, a graduate of the class of 2019 with a degree in secondary English education, said.

Cheatle found that, for her, eating in the dining halls was a tough part of on-campus recovery and management.

“Given that they put the calories for most of the foods right in front of you, it makes it very difficult to choose anything to eat that doesn't seem ‘scary,’ especially when you are being told not to count calories by therapists and nutritionists,” she said.

Both Cheatle and Hamschin were able to utilize Penn State’s Healthy Eating and Living Support (or HEALS) program in their journeys to recovery.

Cheatle was part of the HEALS program “for a bit” before she left school for treatment her freshman year. She continued the program when she returned to Penn State after treatment.

It was through this program that she had access to therapy, group therapy, a doctor and a nutritionist.

“They were essential to the decision to ultimately leave school to get more intensive help,” she said. “When I returned to school, they were still ready and available to help.”

Hamschin also has had an extremely positive experience with the HEALS program.

“They’re great,” she said. “They have medical doctors, psychiatrists, dietitians, case managers, therapists, who all coordinate care on-campus and coordinate with outside providers for anyone who goes to them… it's really impressive that we have [access to] this.”

For those struggling, Hamschin believes the most essential aspect of recovery is connection — which she was able to find at Penn State.

“You can choose to surround yourself with positive people. I wouldn’t be able to do it without friends and the people around me who really care. Full recovery is completely possible; there’s always hope for it,” she said.

Hamschin hopes to dismantle misconceptions and raise awareness about eating disorders and eating disorder recovery through her involvement with the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) in State College. Currently, she is the coordinator for the NEDA walk, which happens annually every April.

“I wish people could see that [there is always hope for full recovery],” she said, “and I wish more people were comfortable asking for help.”

Hamschin said she doesn’t mind talking about her struggles for this reason. She hopes that by opening up about her experiences, it can be a source of comfort for others.

“The more I talk about it, the more people might know about the resources,” she said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, it is encouraged that you reach out to the HEALS team at Penn State. Visit nationaleatingdisorders.org for more information.