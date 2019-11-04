Since its opening at Penn State on Sept. 10, 2018, Saxbys has provided real-life, small business experience to three student CEOs, jobs for numerous Penn State students and collaboration space within the Smeal College of Business.

Nick Bayer , the founder and CEO, created Saxbys in 2005.

Bayer was excited to bring Saxbys — which he called a “perfect place to hone emotional intelligence, critical thinking and cultural agility” — to Penn State students in 2018.

“I learned that competitive business could also do good for the world,” Bayer said. “It’s important to me to make an impact...on people’s lives.”

The completely student-run cafe offers the job of student CEO (cafe executive officer) to one business student every six months through an application process. Since the job is a co-op, the student selected receives six credits as well as compensation for their work.

Jiahao (Ben) Yan was trained in Philadelphia for three months to be the first student CEO of the Penn State Saxbys.

“I was not entirely prepared for what was about to happen,” Yan (junior-workplace engagement) said. “It was challenging mentally and physically.”

Yan said it was a “good learning experience” as he witnessed first-hand how a business “gets off the ground.”

Rainier Foley-DeFiore worked alongside Yan and observed Yan’s leadership when he found out he was to be next in line for the student CEO position.

“It was a fantastic experience,” Foley-Defiore (junior-supply chain information systems) said. “I was taught how to lead and run a business and I got to understand my leadership style better.”

Foley-Defiore was in charge of directly managing a team of 85-90 members of many backgrounds as the second student CEO.

“I learned how to understand other people’s strengths and weaknesses,” Foley-Defiore said. “The energy that the students bring is the best asset here [at Saxbys].”

As the student CEO, Foley-Defiore was able to talk about the Saxbys business model to higher level executives and understand processes such as inventory rotation.

In July, Foley-Defiore passed the job to Corey Pasternak , who is now the current student CEO of the Penn State Saxbys.

Pasternak (junior-finance) works at the cafe every day except for Saturday.

“It’s rewarding for me to work alongside the team and try to develop with them instead of giving orders,” Pasternak said. “The most important part of the job is team development.”

Team development was one of three pillars that Pasternak said are the center of the student CEO job, with the other two being financial management and community leadership.

Julian Bernhardt has worked at Saxbys for almost a year under all three student CEOs and he is now one of the “Team Leads.” Out of the three service jobs he’s had, working at Saxbys is his favorite.

“It’s really weird having a new boss each semester,” Bernhardt (senior-English) said about the student CEOs. “It’s a crazy, crazy job.”

Kurt Kissinger is the associate vice president for finance and business, and works in central administration at Penn State.

In 2018, Kissinger led a team to investigate the economic side of the Penn State partnership with Saxbys.

“The sole purpose was to drive student engagement,” Kissinger said. “Saxbys married several key Penn State initiatives under one umbrella.”

Kissinger admitted that he still periodically frequents the cafe to quietly check up on its progress.

Shawn Clark also participated in the decision process to bring the Saxbys business to Penn State.

Clark is the director of the Farrell Center for Corporate Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the Smeal College of Business.

“The cafe is an extension of the many entrepreneurship opportunities that Smeal has,” Clark said. “The workers get an education from both the company and the college.”

Clark views the cafe as a place for collaboration and a “place to hang out.”

With a “positive, upbeat vibe,” Saxbys is the “heartbeat of the Smeal College of Business at Penn State,” Clark said.

