In the last week before on-campus students return to campus, there is plenty to do virtually at Penn State.

Here are some events to attend this week via Zoom.

Monday, Feb. 8

6 p.m. — Leading scholars on rhetoric and queer studies will discuss the book "Queering Romantic Engagement in the Postal Age: A Rhetorical Education,” by Pamela VanHaitsma, assistant professor of communications arts and sciences and women’s, gender and sexuality studies at Penn State. The event is free to the public, and registration can be accessed here.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Penn State students can enjoy their first wellness day with a variety of activities organized by the university. Throughout the semester, each wellness day will focus on a specific theme. Tuesday’s wellness day will focus on “financial and occupational wellness.”

Wellness day events can be found here.

10 a.m. — Disability rights activist Judy Heumann will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act by hosting a watch party of the documentary "Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution.” According to Netflix, the documentary covers a summer camp that “galvanizes a group of teens with disabilities to help build a movement.”

The event is free and can be streamed here.

5:30 p.m. — HUB-Robeson Galleries will present a virtual workshop on the importance of deep breaths through dialogue, mindfulness and creative expression. Registration for “Breathe Together” can be found here.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

The Palmer Museum of Art will reopen to the public. Time slots must be reserved online through the museum, which can be found here.

7 p.m. — New York Times Reporter and Penn State alumnus Daniel Victor will host a Q&A session as a part of the Journalism Speakers Forum. The forum features weekly speakers throughout the spring semester. Victor’s Q&A can be accessed here.

7:30 pm — Joshua Frankel and Judd Greenstein will discuss their multimedia opera “A Marvelous Order” during “New Opera as Art and Social Discourse: A Conversation with the Creators of 'A Marvelous Order.” According to Penn State News, the event explores “the epic struggle” between a master builder and self-taught oracle “over the fate of New York City.”

The event is free and can be found here.

Thursday, Feb. 11

Noon — The Student Farm at Penn State will host a panel titled “Food Insecurity in Centre County,” centered on community-based efforts to reduce food insecurity. The event will feature volunteers from community-based organizations. Registration for the event can be found here.

7 p.m. — The Black Graduate Student Association will collaborate with Schlow Centre Region Library for a virtual discussion of “‘The Parable of the Shower’: An Octavia E. Butler Book Discussion.” The event is a part of a variety of events hosted by the university for Black History Month.

Registration for the event can be found here.

Friday, Feb. 12

Penn State University Libraries Center for Black Digital Research will host Douglass Day 2021, an “annual birthday party for Frederick Douglass,” according to Penn State News. Registration for the event can be found here.

Online Exhibits

Penn State will continue to host online exhibitions that can be accessed virtually. Here are a few exhibits that will happen this week.

"Women in Art: Activism and Resistance" virtual tour

"Anxiety Project"

Snowiss Gallery of American Art

"Border Exchange"

"When the Bough Breaks"