Penn State’s Institute for Computational and Data Sciences announced the new name for its supercomputer, according to a Penn State news release.

A team of university students, staff, faculty and administrators assembled last spring to re-name the supercomputer, and decided upon “Roar," according to the release.

The supercomputer used to be called “the Institute for Computational and Data Sciences — Advanced Cyber Infrastructure” or “ICDS-ACI.”

The supercomputer has previously been used to help farmers research practices for raising chickens that are more resilient to disease and to help make wind farms more productive.

The Institute for Computational and Data Sciences was created to carry out supervision of the supercomputer, according to the release.