Penn State student and Alpha Phi Delta member James Shilling was found dead in the fraternity house on Sunday, according to a statement from the national Alpha Phi Delta fraternity.

Shilling, 22, was found unresponsive when fraternity members went into his bedroom after Shilling’s friend contacted them saying she was unable to reach him.

Police and emergency services were called. Authorities have not officially determined the cause of Shilling’s death, according to the statement.

Shilling was a member of the Navy ROTC and held the position of house manager while living at the house, according to the statement. He lived in the fraternity with 19 other brothers.

“Words are scarcely able to express the grief we, Shilling’s brothers, are feeling at this moment,” the statement reads. “We offer our prayers and deepest sympathy to his family.”

The national officers of Alpha Phi Delta are working with the Penn State Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, and professionals from Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) are assisting members of the fraternity.

