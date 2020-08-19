With financial help from Penn State’s Student Engagement Network, Lillian Schaeffer was able to turn her quarantine hobby into a business that gives back to coronavirus victims.

Schaeffer (senior-security risk analysis and international affairs) started making soap in March, launching “Crunchy Sudz Natural Soap Bar” in an effort to help her community in Syracuse, New York, through the pandemic in any way she could.

She decided on the name Crunchy Sudz not only because the soap was intricately created, but because she felt the name resonated with the brand she wanted to create.

The name derives from the term “crunchy granola,” which Schaeffer said “is kind of hippy, meaning very natural.”

Today, Schaeffer said there are many unknown ingredients and chemicals in cosmetics, and it can be difficult to find natural products. Consumers want to know what products are harmful to their skin or if they are cruelty-free, which Schaeffer said she feels is important.

“I thought it was really interesting to learn not only how [to make soap] but what chemicals are in our products,” Schaeffer said. “I want to become more self-sufficient and safe when making my soap.”

Nechama Lowy, who knows of Schaeffer through a mutual friend, found Crunchy Sudz on Instagram. She found the account appealing because it sold natural products.

“I definitely struggle with finding products that are sustainable and affordable,” Lowy said. “That is why I love Crunchy Sudz. It is very much aligned with my vegan background.”

Schaeffer uses different ingredients for different purposes — apricot oil for sensitive skin; castor oil for making the soap extra bubbly; turmeric, spinach and charcoal powder for coloring; and essential oils like lemongrass, orange and lavender for scent.

“It’s been a lot of fun playing around trying to improve my skills and recognizing what I can work on for future batches,” Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer received a $2,000 grant from the Student Engagement Network at Penn State that she was able to use to create 1,500 bars of personalized natural soap from scratch.

“I was fortunate to not only have the [money to do it] but to learn how to make soap on a larger scale. I tried to figure out how to apply such a niche skill to help people right now,” Schaeffer said. “At a time like this, people are given the bare minimum. I want to give someone something beautiful and have the power to brighten someone’s day.”

After molding, designing, tracing and curing the soap, she distributes it to different nonprofit organizations. The coordinator of Schaeffer’s local United Methodist Church Food Pantry, Gayln Murphy-Stanley, said the church could not be more grateful.

“Things like toiletries, diapers, hygiene and even home-cleaning products are not able to be purchased through food stamps,” Murphy-Stanley said. “So, in this time when we are all trying to be ‘hyper hygiene’ due to COVID-19, I think it is wonderful what [Schaeffer] is doing and am grateful for whatever people can donate.”

Lowy has similar thoughts about Schaeffer’s company, and loves the idea of Schaeffer donating the soap she makes to better the community.

“The thing I like about [Schaeffer’s] startup is that it started as a way to help and donate to nonprofits,” Lowy said. “I think that it’s really powerful and I feel so happy that I can help support her in her venture on giving soaps.”

Down the line, Schaeffer wants to continue to donate time and energy to the people in her community. She also plans on working in the federal government in the future, and wants to fulfill her role of helping people through her career aspirations.

“I think I will always have a love to work in the federal government, even if Crunchy Sudz becomes a ‘thing.’ It would be cool to show people that there is some interdisciplinary work that is done across numerous platforms,” Schaeffer said. “The goal of national security is to make the world safe, and if you’re passionate about what you do, you can make the world better.”

