Many Indigenous students feel they have been largely left out of the narrative of the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to Naomi Niyah, a member in Penn State’s Indigenous Peoples’ Student Association, in elementary school, Thanksgiving was romanticized.

“The biggest problem I have with Thanksgiving is people’s recognition toward natives in general,” Niyah (graduate-molecular, cellular and integrative biosciences) said. “We have history, but we are not history.”

In grade school, when Niyah’s class held small plays about Thanksgiving, she was always put in the category to play the Native, she said.

“It’s never fun when your class gets divided into pilgrims and Natives and I have to play the Indigenous person,” Niyah said.

The most important thing Niyah wants people to understand is that not all tribes are the same.

In fact, Niyah’s tribe — located west of Mississippi — had nothing to do with Thanksgiving when the settlers came.

There’s a small population of Natives, so it can be hard to be an advocate for “hundreds” of different nations.

“I can’t speak for everyone,” Niyah said.

According to Timothy Benally, president of the IPSA, Thanksgiving is a topic that brings about “mixed feelings.”

“I feel as though gratefulness is something that is extremely important in order to be happy with what you have and to continue to move forward,” Benally (senior-psychology) said via email. “But as much as I like to eat, it is very difficult to come to terms and pretend that the origins of Thanksgiving were positive and accepting as many people, including my teachers growing up, made it out to be.”

Benally has worked with ISPA’s advisers to implement a land acknowledgement for Penn State — and in doing so, he has learned how little recognition and history there is of Indigenous peoples and how little information there is about how Penn State acquired its land, he said.

With this new information, he also learned the real history of Thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving was not the ‘pilgrim learning how to plant corn and sharing a turkey dinner with the Indians’ story,” Benally said. “It was a lot of struggle, disease and warfare that was brushed under the rug to sound more acceptable.”

Additionally, Benally said from his research he found that 40% of Americans don’t know that Indigenous peoples still exist.

He wants Penn State students to know that “we are still here.”

“Beyond that, I would like there to be more conversations on the disparities and historical trauma that Native Americans face due to the negative events our ancestors have faced, and that their acknowledgment is important to healing those historical wounds,” Benally said. “Especially considering how many Native American languages and cultures may be lost with the passing of this next generation.”

According to Alissa Beason, another member of the IPSA, Thanksgiving is a time to look back on how tribes helped the settlers.

“Even though the conditions weren’t even the best for the tribes at the time, and they were already being mistreated, they still stepped up because they knew other people were in trouble and they would need the help,” Beason (junior-animal science) said.

Beason said the spirit of Indigenous peoples to willingly show the settlers how to plant is the same attitude everyone should give to one another.

“[Indigenous people] will bring up that even when things weren’t great for us, we still stepped up and were able to help the settlers,” Beason said. “So even when things are bad for you, reach out to people on Thanksgiving.”