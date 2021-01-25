Students can begin requesting a move-in time slot to begin transitioning back to on-campus living.

Move in dates can be scheduled on eLiving. The scheduled dates are meant to better control traffic flow within the dorms and prevent overcrowding.

Additionally, new students are permitted to have only one person with them as they move in, according to Penn State Housing's spring 2021 arrival website.

Returning students are encouraged to not bring any person into the building while they move in.

The university has blocked off days for specific groups of students to move in.

Students who are new to campus and students moving from a temporary to a permanent room can move in on Feb. 9. International students are scheduled to move in on Feb. 10. Additionally, Feb. 11 is reserved for students who have a new room assignment from the fall semester.

All other returning students can check in from Feb. 12-14.

In order to return to campus, the university is requiring a negative coronavirus test result on file. Students can view their arrival status on eLiving where a green checkmark indicates they are approved to return to campus.

