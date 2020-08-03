When I was applying to colleges, I had two priorities in mind before making my final decision: I wanted a school with a great journalism program and a marching band.

I joined marching band as a freshman in high school and completely fell in love with the next four, chaotic years. I was the color guard captain and competed on our school’s indoor color guard team. It wasn’t something I wanted to give up so easily.

My guidance counselor said there were enough good colleges in the country with marching bands for me to not have to choose between the two. I wouldn’t have to make a sacrifice.

Two years later, that’s still some of the best college advice I’ve ever received.

A lot of people will recommend signing up for everything you’re interested in at the involvement fair — maybe even 10 clubs. Virtual or not, it’s best to put your email down for any club that sparks your interest whatsoever. There’s definitely a club at Penn State for even your smallest interests or hobbies.

Go to all of the interest meetings and figure out which ones are what you’re looking for. It’s okay not to come back to the clubs you don’t feel comfortable in. Stick to the ones in which you know you can find your friend group, and enjoy going to every meeting.

But don’t feel constrained to your major, either. If you have passions unrelated to your primary field of study, it’s okay to pursue them in college. You’ll feel healthier and happier if you do.

I stuck with my guidance counselor's advice and decided to find my passions on campus even if it didn’t pertain to my studies. I arrived on campus a week before classes began for Blue Band auditions, and I actually made it in.

Yes, Blue Band is extremely time-consuming. Practices and performances take up nearly every day of the week, which make the fall semester difficult because it's nearly impossible to focus on much else aside from football and marching band.

My very first semester at Penn State, a lot of professors and advisers asked me when I would be giving up band. They automatically assumed it was something I used to transition into the university and make friends, and that I would eventually give it up to focus on my major.

I didn’t really know what to say. It felt like I wasn’t allowed to enjoy things without there being some kind of end game. Of course I was going to become heavily involved in student media at Penn State — why else would I have come here? But did that mean I couldn’t simply enjoy everything else I was doing at school?

I grappled with this for a long time. I didn’t want to quit band, because it felt like my place in a university that was big and easy to get lost in. Yet at the same time, I didn’t want my professors to feel disappointed in me.

No, I wouldn’t be in band for the rest of my life — but that was precisely the reason I needed to stay in it. I had dreamed about marching in a collegiate band since I was 14 years old, and I didn’t want to let my younger self down.

So I didn’t.

After months of reflection, I realized I just couldn’t let band go for the sake of my own mental well-being. Sure, it takes up a lot of time, but I’ve never seen it as a waste. Rather, that time became my escape from everything else. The hours I spent at band were a time to get away from bylines and deadlines and cramming for exams.

I met my first and greatest friends at Penn State through Blue Band. We had the chance to bond over the hours spent melting in the blazing sun at band camp, and straining to keep our eyes open on overnight trips.

So yes, here I am, also participating in clubs related to my major. I signed up for everything I possibly could at the involvement fair, knowing I already had band on my plate, and I’ve stuck with the ones I really cared about. Now I’m a reporter for The Daily Collegian and a member of the Blue Band.

Everything in college doesn’t have to be for a specific purpose. You don’t need to spend every moment of the next four years adding to your resume and getting ahead of the pack. Sometimes it’s okay to have fun.

Your life in college will become so much easier if you pursue what you love and take advantage of the things you’re passionate about. If you truly love it, you’ll find the time for it. Guaranteed.