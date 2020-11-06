Following a positive coronavirus test, Penn State students are expected to isolate in the university’s Eastview Terrace dorms for 10 to 14 days, meaning no contact outside of their designated room.

This program relies on many volunteers to keep it afloat. These volunteers, along with Penn State’s Housing staff, make up a few of the many moving pieces that allow the quarantine and isolation units to function.

Conal Carr, director of housing operations, oversees this volunteer process. Typically, Carr’s job includes overseeing all housing facilities on campus, but with the current pandemic, his duties have expanded.

“Our department is managing, or overseeing, this concierge program,” Carr said, comparing it to a “DoorDash” type of service.

This means whenever a student in isolation or quarantine orders food or has a delivery, it is brought to Brill Hall. The volunteers take the deliveries from there to distribute to the students.

“As you know, students order from a variety of food deliveries, you know, Uber, DoorDash and so forth, and so drivers come here to Brill Hall at the front desk and drop off the items,” Carr said. “The volunteers have to make sure that we get the appropriate address.”

According to Carr, as of Oct. 17, about 6,000 items have been delivered to students in quarantine and isolation.

Volunteers like Keith Barry make the deliveries.

“I volunteered two Sundays for just helping [with] dinner deliveries, and then this is my third Saturday helping with concierge deliveries,” Barry said.

Barry, who works within Penn State’s internal audit department as an IT auditor, is a Penn State graduate. He began volunteering at Eastview after hearing the program was in need of some help.

“I graduated from Penn State, I work with Penn State, I care about Penn State and I care about the students,” Barry said. “There was a call to help out, and my Saturdays were free in the afternoons, so I’ve been helping out.”

In addition to concierge duties, volunteers are tasked with helping to deliver dinner meals each night to the students in quarantine.

Like Barry, Penn State’s Senior Director of Human Resources Shared Services Lauri Catalano began volunteering at Eastview for the concierge services. Catalano received an email from John Papazoglou, Penn State’s vice president of auxiliary and business services, who was looking for people to support the students in quarantine and isolation. After this, Catalano decided to help.

“We’re one team. We’ve gotta help each other out, and I work with primarily employees, so I don’t have an opportunity to necessarily see a lot of functions as it relates to the students,” Catalano said.

Dubbing it as “headquarters,” Catalano said Brill Hall is where everything happens. This is where students come when they first arrive to Eastview Terrace, where delivery drivers bring food and where the calling services are located.

According to Carr, the phone service serves as a way parents and students can gain more information about the logistics of staying in quarantine or about the experience itself.

Catalano said sometimes this can be hard, especially because of the uncertainty parents and students who are new to this can be faced with.

“It may be a basic question that comes into the phone line, but it’s the first time… either parent [is] asking the question, or it’s the first time that student is ever calling in because they just, maybe, were put into quarantine or isolation,” Catalano said.

Not only do the volunteers assist the students, but they also aid the Housing and Food Service staff who work in the quarantine and isolation dorms.

Karen Kyle, a financial officer for the vice president of Commonwealth Campuses, feels this is a very important part of the quarantine and isolation process.

“My favorite thing about volunteering is feeling as though our Housing and Food Service people are supported by other units of the university,” Kyle said. “It was really good to understand what they had to do so that we could all return to campus this fall.”

Being around the quarantine and isolation units, volunteers Catalano and Kyle have both seen how students do their part for their friends in quarantine.

“One of the things that I saw when I was volunteering was [students’] friends would stand outside in the courtyard in the quad and talk up to their friend in the window,” Kyle said.

Catalano has seen students drop off meals for their friends in quarantine.

“My favorite thing is actually interacting with some of the students who bring things for their buddies,” Catalano said. “The best thing has really been seeing how much the students care for each other and are trying to keep their friends' spirits up.”