The Penn State Berkey Creamery has announced that it will allow limited capacity at the store starting Monday, June 20, according to its Twitter account. It will be open from noon to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

It has also released safety practices to protect both the customers and employees, it includes:

Customers feeling unwell should use the creamery's shipping department to complete orders

Hours of operation have been temporarily adjusted to allow for the staff to clean and sanitize the store

Made-to-order items including cones, bowls, milkshakes and floats are not available at this time

The sandwich cooler and hot/cold self-service aisle are closed at this time

Customers should not bring personal bags or coolers into the store

All customers must wear a face mask to enter

A maximum of 10 people will be allowed inside the store at a time. An attendant will be stationed at the door to allow customers in

Stickers on the floor indicate a distance of six feet between customers

Employees should be asked for utensils

All shopping baskets should be returned to the cashier

Customers should exit the store as soon as possible to ensure the line is moving

Indoor and outdoor seating will not be available at this time

The Creamery is also offering curbside pickup in a limited capacity, more information can be found here.

