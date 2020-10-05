From documentary screenings and educational lectures to creative workshops and the start of Homecoming activities, Penn State will offer a variety of in-person and virtual opportunities to its community this week.

Listed below are events happening at University Park from Monday, Oct. 5 to Sunday, Oct. 11.

Monday, Oct. 5

All day — Starting on Monday, the Penn State Libraries’ scary story writing contest will be open for submissions. Under the theme of “The Witching Hour,” the contest is open to all student, faculty and staff submissions until Oct. 30.

Short story submissions are not to exceed 8,000 characters, and poetry submissions should be no more than 6,000 characters. All accepted works will be published on the libraries’ short story website in November, and five student winners — one of which will be voted on by viewers — will be selected.

Winners will each receive a $100 prize and have their work published on the libraries’ 10 Penn State Short Edition short story dispensers. Honorable mentions will also have their work published.

All day — Monday is also the last day community members can stream the Penn State Center for the Performing Arts’ online program, “Front Row: National.”

Having premiered on Oct. 1, the program by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center showcases a virtual concert of three full performances, including Giovanni Gabrieli’s Canzon XVI a 12, C. 209; Ludwig van Beethoven’s Trio in B-flat Major for Clarinet, Cello and Piano, Op. 11; and Sergei Rachmanoniv’s Suite No. 2 in C minor for Two Pianos, Op. 17.

2 p.m. — The Penn State Institute for Computational and Data Sciences will host a virtual panel via Zoom entitled “AI for Predictive Science” that will discuss the use of artificial intelligence for predictive modeling and analytics, in addition to the ethical considerations behind it.

The panel — which will feature researchers David Hughes, David Hunter, Chaopeng Shen and Jian Sun — is free and open to the public upon registration.

7 p.m. — With LGBTQ History Month having started on Oct. 1, the borough of State College will announce a series of proclamations for this month and Transgender Awareness Month — which starts in November — during its council meeting on Monday.

The meeting can be viewed on Channel 7 or via livestream on C-NET.

7 p.m. — The Student Programming Association will host a virtual Q&A session with online personality and digital content creator David Dobrik.

Dobrik was initially scheduled to speak at Penn State on March 21, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those interested in attending can fill out the RSVP form to register for the event and submit questions.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

12 p.m. — Penn State’s Sokolov-Miller Family Financial and Life Skills Center will host a financial literacy webinar entitled “Time Value of Money” until 1 p.m.

The webinar will discuss topics such as interest and annual percentage rates, amortization and the time value of money impact on debts and investments. The webinar will be held via Zoom here.

7 p.m. — Penn State’s Gender Equity Center, SPA and World Campus will sponsor an hour-long virtual lecture entitled “A Talk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month” featuring social activist Beverly Gooden and transgender advocate Geena Rocero in a Q&A-style panel.

Gooden will focus on clarifying misunderstandings about abusive relationships and why victims sometimes stay in them, while Rocero will bring the perspective of being transgender or gender non-conforming to the conversation.

The event is free to attend and requires registration.

7 p.m. — As a part of the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications’ Journalism Speakers Forum, Los Angeles visual journalist, writer and professor Tara Pixley will host a virtual lecture regarding photography’s role in the documentation of the Black Lives Matter protests, which took place across the country this past summer.

Pixley will discuss topics such as the relationship between visual reporting of protests, photojournalism ethics and the lack of diversity within news media. The lecture can be viewed on Zoom here.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

12 p.m. — Taking part in Wednesday’s National Coffee with a Cop Day, Penn State University Police and Public Safety officers will invite students and employees to join a virtual event where the community can ask questions and learn about the services offered by the department over coffee or lunch.

The event is free and requires registration.

1 p.m. — The Penn State Office of Off-Campus Student Support is holding a virtual Housing Fair until 3 p.m. to provide students and their families with the opportunity to ask questions regarding on and off-campus housing options for the 2021-22 academic year. The event, which is free, is open for registration.

5:30 p.m. — Student Affairs has arranged a virtual hour-long yoga session over Zoom. Led by instructor Sima Farage, participants will be guided through a mix of yoga and meditation practices. Registration is not required and the event is free to join.

6 p.m. — Penn State’s Office of Student Activities will host an in-person screening of the 2018 biopic “On the Basis of Sex,” which is about the United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Sept. 18.

The screening will take place at Freeman Auditorium in the HUB-Robeson Center. Participants will also be invited to join in a conversation about Ginsburg’s life and legacy after the film has concluded.

Interested participants must register beforehand and practice social distancing and mask-wearing while at the screening.

7 p.m. — The College of Communications will sponsor a screening of the short-film documentary “Suppressed 2020: The Fight to Vote,” which discusses the issue of voter suppression. Specifically, the documentary looks through personal accounts of voters of color in Georgia’s 2018 midterm election, when Stacey Abrams was running. If she had won, she would have become the first Black female U.S. governor.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the documentary’s director, Robert Greenwald. Registration for the event is taking place online.

Thursday, Oct. 8

10 a.m. — As a part of the fall Off-Campus Housing Fair, State College landlords and property managers will be at the HUB back patio until 4 p.m. every weekday through Oct. 20 starting on Thursday.

Here, students can ask questions and discuss off-campus housing for the 2021-22 academic year. No registration is required to attend.

12 p.m. — The Center for the Performing Arts is offering students the opportunity to learn more about its new initiative, IllumiNATION, which emphasizes discussion on global cultures, making friends and environmental care.

Taking place at the Eisenhower Auditorium Patio Tent, the hour-long event will also allow students to decorate their own paper lantern.

All social distancing protocols will be followed and the event will be capped at 20 participants. There will also be a second wave of this event from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. later that day.

3 p.m. — The Eisenhower Auditorium Patio Tent will also feature an event where students can make their own stamps.

These stamps can then be used to decorate a piece of art or a postcard, on which students can write a letter to their future selves. Hosted by Penn State Student Engagement Programs, the event will also involve a discussion about writing as a wellness practice.

It will be capped at 20 participants.

Friday, Oct. 9

6:30 p.m. — The Sustainability Institute at Penn State is hosting a virtual screening of the film “The Infiltrators,” which is a documentary featuring the experiences of two young people who were brought to the United States undocumented.

The filmmakers, Cristina Ibarra and Alex Rivera, will hold a Q&A session with participants after the screening has concluded.

Those interested in attending can register here.

Sunday, Oct. 11

7 p.m. — Penn State Homecoming and SPA have partnered to host a virtual concert featuring singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus. The concert, which is a prelude to Homecoming week at Penn State, can be viewed here and requires online registration.

