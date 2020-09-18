Prospective Penn State students now have a little more time to submit their early action applications for the 2021-22 academic year.

The university moved its early action deadline from Nov. 1 to Nov. 15 in response to the difficulties students have had with applying for undergraduate admissions, according to a Penn State news release.

The new date will give students two more weeks to qualify for the Early Action deadline and the opportunity to change their response to the question regarding standardized tests on the form.

Due to the coronavirus, many SAT and ACT test dates have been canceled, so the deadline was extended to include standardized test scores from October.

Applicants do not have to submit test scores due to potential hardships presented by the pandemic.

To alter the response to the standardized test question, a request must be submitted by emailing admissions@psu.edu and use the subject line, “Change Test-Optional Answer.”

This request must be submitted before the university makes a decision regarding admission.