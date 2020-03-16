Creamery Fall Flavors
The Penn State Berkey Creamery is closed until further notice to limit the spread of the coronavirus as of Monday evening, according to an Instagram post.

“Our top priority at the Penn State Creamery is the safety of our customers and our staff,” the post reads. “We appreciate our customers’ understanding and encourage everyone to follow good health hygiene recommendations to protect themselves and those around them.”

Customers can still buy ice cream by ordering online.

The closing comes just hours after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a statewide shutdown of all nonessential businesses until further notice due to the growing spread of the coronavirus.

There are currently no known cases in Centre County.

