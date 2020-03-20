Many Penn State students who were once learning about new cultures are now learning how to cope with an unexpected end to their unique opportunities.

It has been a little over a week since students Andy Kuros and Emma Lutz found out their time participating in study abroad programs would be shortened months earlier than they expected, due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

On March 12, Penn State announced that it would be canceling all study abroad programs in continental Europe directed students to return home immediately — news that felt unimaginable to Kuros (junior-broadcast journalism).

Kuros was attending a nightclub with a few friends the night he received the news that he and his friends had to leave Spain. His time in Barcelona became filled with chaos and worry at the beginning of March, when coronavirus concerns began to grow.

“When President Trump announced the international travel band last Thursday, the atmosphere in the club changed. All of sudden the news broke in and within three mintues the entire place was empty but filled with panic,” Kuros said. “Kids were trying to call their parents to fly home as quickly as possible and it all turned into craziness.”

After having spent close to three weeks in Argentina, the news was devastating for Lutz (sophomore-global and international studies, and communication arts and sciences).

The trip was something she has dreamed about since high school, but Lutz had to return home after finding out that there would be a ban on direct flights to the United States for some time.

“Everything happened so fast and it all felt very shocking,” Lutz said. “We weren’t just on vacation there, we had the mindset of moving there and being told that we had to move again was difficult to hear when it’s against the plans you had.”

As both had to come to terms and find an understanding with the decisions being made, Kuroz and Lutz knew they weren’t alone, even though it may have felt like it at first.

Similar to the cancellation of study abroad programs, the NCAA shut down all remaining winter and spring sports for the remainder of the academic year, leaving many athletes in a similar position as these students studying abroad.

“I identify with senior student athletes and members of Penn State’s men’s basketball team in particular, who made the NCAA tournament for the first time in years,” Kuros said. “This was my only shot to study abroad and I'll never get that opportunity again. I can relate to those who have had their last times affected.”

Many students experienced an initial feeling of pain and anger upon hearing the news, but understood why these decisions were made.

“You have all these expectations for what the next four months will be and then they’re just washed away from you,” Lutz said.

As Kuros and Lutz have now returned home to their families, they both expressed a feeling of gratitude.

“I think Penn State did the right thing because a person’s health should come first. I had 10 weeks in Europe and it was the best two months of my life,” Kuros said. “At the time I was heartbroken, the best was ahead of me with the trips planned in April and May and it was disappointing, but I will always cherish the time I had.”

Penn State has canceled all summer education abroad programs, as well — including the Dutch criminal and social justice program in the Netherlands that Mackinzie Keefer was planning on going on this June.

However, along with Kuros and Lutz, Keefer (junior-digital and print journalism) is still optimistic about the future opportunities that will come her way.

“It’s a big bummer, but I’m still grateful for the opportunities that I still have such as applying for summer internships,” Keefer said. “I am only 20, so I have so many other opportunities in my life to go abroad.”

