Following a near shut down of the organization in 2018 and a postponed centennial celebration this past spring, Penn State’s Outing Club is staying optimistic and embracing the outdoors in a virtual world during the pandemic.

PSOC president Victoria Kotwica said the focus is more on the club community now than ever before.

Though official PSOC hiking trips have been canceled, members are still finding ways to safely connect with one another through their shared love of nature.

“We do have a group message of 200 people, and people will write in there, ‘Hey I’m going hiking if anyone wants to come,’ so there's still that community of people who can find connections and get outdoors,” Kotwice (senior-mechanical engineering) said. “We use the PSOC GroupMe to connect.”

Vice President Ritvik Prabhu said his experiences with the “kind and funny” members of PSOC have been life changing, as the club gave Prabhu (junior-environmental resource management) an opportunity to “rekindle [his] love of getting outside and gave [him] a community of like-minded people.”

PSOC Treasurer Keaton Startoni said he misses seeing his hiking buddies during in-person meetings and said virtual meetings are not the same. Still, Startoni (junior-recreation, park, and tourism management) looks forward to PSOC’s weekly Zoom conversations.

“Even though [we] as a club cannot send out day hikes, our club members still love to share the outdoors with others [in our club],” he said. “These are not official PSOC hikes, but we love to support the enthusiasm of our members, so we give them the opportunity to talk about their trips during our weekly meetings and hopefully inspire others to get out, too.”

Those heading to the mountains said they are well-equipped with tips from the club to keep them safe and healthy. Kotwica said they social distance and wear masks, and said following these guidelines is a part of “trail etiquette” during a pandemic.

“Encouraging members of our community to do that is good,” Kotwica said. “At least if they're using the PSOC GroupMe, they know what they could be doing, like bringing water, wearing a mask and wearing tennis shoes.”

As much as the PSOC members are itching to get back out for official club hikes, there is an even bigger itch they’ve been trying to scratch: getting back to backpacking.

After submitting the four-page Working Group Proposal in March following a year of work, the timeline to get approved for backpacking was postponed.

“We submitted our proposal to the Office of Risk Management because that's who needed to approve it, and then corona happened,” Kotwica said. “They became very concerned about risk management of coronavirus, which makes sense.”

MORE CAMPUS NEWS

Since returning to campus this fall, however, PSOC is looking to settle things. The proposal details two national levels of certification members must complete in order to lead backpacking trips.

The first level of the certification, called Wilderness First Aid, is a basic 16-hour program to learn about performing first aid to someone outside of immediate ambulance care. The more advanced 10-day Wilderness First Responder certification equips users with more “life-saving” information.

Kotwica has completed both certifications and just finished her Wilderness First Aid certification in August. According to the PSOC plan, backpacking trips will be led only by club members who have taken the course. She hopes to set up a scholarship program to reimburse those who received the certifications.

At a “promising” meeting on Tuesday with Damon Simons, vice president of Penn State Student Affairs, PSOC members discussed logistically running backpacking trips using the “best safety practices and [discussed] how to have a sustainable structure moving forward,” Kotwica said.

Kotwica is coming up on the tail end of what she described as a “weird” presidency. She and her current board of officers had two months of in-person PSOC before going virtual. Soon, they will have to fill up their seats with the new officers, to be elected this spring semester.

“Taking over in a completely virtual role isn't as amazing as it could be in person,” Kotwica said.

Still, she comes back to the sense of community surrounding her at PSOC. With high levels of engagement from freshmen, she is happy to see the cycling of incoming new members with outgoing old members is continuing.

“Even in the virtual world, if you're struggling to meet people, [when you’re in PSOC], at least you know someone,” Kotwica said.

MORE CAMPUS NEWS