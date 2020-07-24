The Coalition of Graduate Employees created a petition demanding Penn State reconsider its "Back to State" fall reopening plans as it claims students, faculty and community members will face illness and death amid the pandemic.

The petition, which had 181 signatures as of Friday, states that the Penn State and State College communities will be endangered under the university's current plan, in part because incoming students will potentially expose others to the coronavirus.

Additionally, the petition states that Mount Nittany Medical Center has a "limited ability" to accommodate any more coronavirus patients during the fall semester, since this is when the flu typically spreads.

The petition demands Penn State administrators ditch the university's current plan for returning to campus and formulate a new one that allows for "safe and accessible instruction that is sensitive to the needs of all students."

It also demands Penn State release its emergency plans for a potential campus closure and or a transition to exclusively online instruction, including "specific numerical values that the university has designated as emergency thresholds."

Lastly, the petition demands Penn State administrators advocate for and protect international students in the event that new federal policies jeopardize their ability to remain in the United States.

