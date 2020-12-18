Old Main, Election Day
Old Main the morning of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

 Emma Kappel

Penn State students, staff and alumni took to social media to voice their thoughts following the university’s announcement of a delayed start of the in-person spring semester.

Penn State President Eric Barron announced through a mass email that classes will begin remotely on Jan. 19 and will resume in person on Feb. 15. Students who plan to return in the spring must complete coronavirus testing with a negative test result before returning to campus.

Some took to Twitter to share their displeasure with the announcement. 

Others encouraged mask wearing — or pointed out that some students did not always wear masks this semester.

One Penn State professor took to Twitter to agree that this was the correct decision for her students' safety.

And for one student (and Collegian lifestyle editor), emojis represented her reaction perfectly.

