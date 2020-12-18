Penn State students, staff and alumni took to social media to voice their thoughts following the university’s announcement of a delayed start of the in-person spring semester.

Penn State President Eric Barron announced through a mass email that classes will begin remotely on Jan. 19 and will resume in person on Feb. 15. Students who plan to return in the spring must complete coronavirus testing with a negative test result before returning to campus.

Some took to Twitter to share their displeasure with the announcement.

i’m not sure when @penn_state basically became education connection but i’m not sure how i’m supposed to earn this degree if i’m barely learning crucial information because we’re forced to do virtual courses. — Az ⚡️ (@Azsworld) December 18, 2020

Let's see how low student's mental health can go! https://t.co/DvZMjof0tL — Rylie Adams (@RylieAdamss) December 18, 2020

I was ready to go back😩 https://t.co/CSm6ZKioXJ — 👨🏾‍🦯 (@MicahNeverson) December 18, 2020

Others encouraged mask wearing — or pointed out that some students did not always wear masks this semester.

maybe if some of y’all actually wore your masks and didn’t throw parties, we wouldn’t be in this mess. 🤭 https://t.co/J4ancjgTDi — meghan nardella 𝄞 (@MeghanNardella) December 18, 2020

The flux of Covid-19 is escalating here in central PA. There has been several deaths in the elderly . Although face masks are a PIA , please wear them . https://t.co/3imJA7HvOB — Susan J (Suz (@SujoreJ) December 18, 2020

One Penn State professor took to Twitter to agree that this was the correct decision for her students' safety.

IT’S OFFICIAL: Penn State is implementing remote education until Feb. 15. It’s the correct decision. I want my students to come back to campus, but not at the expense of anyone’s health. 😷 pic.twitter.com/VgWBYhJEKv — Dr. Bonnie Sierlecki (@Get_Bonnified) December 18, 2020

And for one student (and Collegian lifestyle editor), emojis represented her reaction perfectly.

