Through combined efforts of Penn State faculty and the libraries staff over the past few years, students have saved millions in course and textbook expenses, according to a Penn State News press release

The $245,000 that Provost Nick Jones, Barnes and Noble, University Libraries and other groups invested to reduce costs three years ago is now projected to be $4.8 million is savings for students at Penn State.

The majority of the cost reduction is due to an increased effort in online resources and e-books, which are cheaper and easier to access and obtain than a traditional textbook, according to the release.

Along with e-books, a grant program, the Affordable Course Transformation (ACT), provides teachers with less expensive, more adaptable class material that helps reduce costs for students. After being used, the material is reused by future classes, further lowering costs.

Another three-year investment has been made — this one $600,000 — in hopes to continue to reduce the burden on students to afford books, according to the press release.