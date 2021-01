From Jan. 18 to Feb. 3, a section of Penn State's west campus bike path will be closed, according to an email students received Tuesday.

The closed section runs between Corl Street and the White Course Apartments, and a detour route will be forthcoming, utilizing Corl Street and West Park Avenue.

For a map of the closure and the detour route, visit this website.

