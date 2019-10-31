With fall and Halloween comes the perfect stay-in-and-watch-a-movie weather.

The air is cold, the sun sets early – the stage is set perfectly for some horrifying and hilarious Halloween films.

Halloween provides the potential for many different kinds of movies. Netflix has an entire genre dedicated to “Halloween Movies” during the month of October — including options from stereotypical horror movies to Halloween comedies.

Students have many thoughts on what the best Halloween film offerings are.

Max Cason stands by a tried and true classic.

“My favorite Halloween movie is ‘The Thing,’” Cason (sophomore-liberal arts) said. “But only the 1980s version. The new one just isn’t as good.”

Claire Farinha said she also thinks the 70s and 80s movies are the best.

“Asking me to pick a favorite Halloween movie is like asking a parent to pick a favorite child,” Farinha (sophomore-biology) said. “I really like ‘Evil Dead,’ ‘Halloween,’ and ‘Reanimator’ in particular.”

Madalyn Freeman took a lighter approach to the older Halloween movies.

“I love ‘The Addams Family,’” Freeman (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “But the original one — not the new one.”

Kara Miller took a more wholesome and family-friendly approach to Halloween movies.

“Personally, it doesn’t even feel like Halloween if I haven’t watched the Charlie Brown special,” Miller (sophomore-engineering) said. “’It’s The Great Pumpkin’ is a seasonal staple.”

Also fans of the more family-friendly side of Halloween movies are Nora Rompolski and Isabella Orozco.

“I really like ‘Hocus Pocus,’” Rompolski (sophomore-liberal arts) said. “It’s a total classic and it doesn’t seem like Halloween without it.”

“I totally agree,” Orozco (freshman-science) added. “’Hocus Pocus’ is the way to go with Halloween movies.

Noelle Musolino and Casey Sennett also chose a more family-oriented option.

“For me at least, ‘Halloweentown’ is the best movie for this time of year,” Musolino (sophomore-global and international studies) said.

Sennett (sophomore-anthropology agreed, adding she watched the movie growing up and “nothing can top it.”

Rounding out the list are two popular animated choices.

“I really like ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas,’” Lia O’Leary (sophomore-Japanese) said. “It’s just scary enough but not a horror movie.”

Natalie Shoch also chose an animated classic series.

“I watch these all year around, but ‘Scooby Doo’ is the perfect thing to watch,” Shoch (junior-English) said. “They’re light-hearted and funny, but still provide a little bit of the scare factor around Halloween.”