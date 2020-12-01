In honor of World AIDS Day on Tuesday, Penn State’s Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity hosted a virtual event Tuesday — "How to Survive a Plague: The Untold Story of AIDS and How its Shaped LGBTQ Culture Forever" — to educate and raise awareness.

Trystan Reese, who made headlines for bearing a child as a transgender man, hosted the AIDS activism workshop to explain the differences between the AIDS pandemic and the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am [an] LGBTQ history nerd and am obsessed with the untold stories in our history,” Reese said. “One of my missions is to go back and unearth these stories to make sure they get told so we never forget this incredibly powerful fight our community survived.”

Reese is the CEO of Collaborate Consulting, which is “a national consulting firm dedicated to creating powerful experiences centered around inclusion.”

The workshop included the early days of the AIDS outbreak in the LGBTQ community, the height, the activism and the aftermath in order to provide students with parallels to surviving the current pandemic. Throughout the webinar, the history of the AIDS pandemic was shown.

Reese focused on the positive stories of survival and success in the community because “there are more stories of grief available instead of the ones of when people came together to mobilize resources and find treatment.”

Reese explained how Dr. Anthony Fauci, an immunologist who serves as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, played a role in endorsing new types of clinical trials when the outbreak was at its height in the 1980s.

Attendees like Tony Bailey shared their thoughts on the presentation in the Zoom chat.

“Dr. Fauci has been saving us for decades,” Bailey wrote.

Fauci worked with the advocacy organization, ACT-UP, in order to create communication between the medical and political response, according to Reese.

In 1989, AIDS activists created a new research agenda to present at the Global AIDS Conference and ACT-UP pressured NIH, under Fauci, through direct action, public meetings and one-on-one meetings. NIH is part of the Scientific Interest Groups that are still in place today.

“NIH and Dr. Fauci conceded to most of the demands,” Reese said.

The movement received various reactions from the community at the time due to the multitude of strategies to handle the epidemic. Reese said it was not an epidemic until AIDS started impacting those outside of the LGBTQ community.

“Ultimately, the allyship created across shown by people of faith, the drag community, lesbian women and the many others who rallied to provide care were the reasons for the push forward for change on multiple fronts,” Reese said.

According to Reese, media coverage in the AIDS pandemic helped to shape the movement.

Advocates explained how to engage with the media during these times, saying things like “don’t be afraid of them, talk through them to the public.” The aftermath of the movement impacted survivors of the disease and the LBGTQ culture of today, according to Reese.

“This movement placed an emphasis on owning up to who you are today despite sometimes being in the line of fire,” Reese said in conclusion of the meeting.

Reese shared additional resources to learn more on the movement’s progression, such as the movie “Beats Per Minute” and the documentary “How to Survive a Plague.”

