Even during the coronavirus pandemic, Penn State is still taking action to solve climate change issues.

The Sustainability Institute at Penn State will host a nationwide climate mitigation webinar called “Solve Climate by 2030” from 7-8 p.m on Tuesday, April 7.

The virtual teach-in is specific to Pennsylvania, but all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico will also have their own session of the webinar to discuss how state and federal government action has the ability to solve climate change issues by the year 2030.

The event will include a series of panelists including Hannah Brubaker, a Villages Acres farmer and executive director of the Pennsylvania Association for Sustainable Agriculture.

“I plan to cover the important role farmers have in mitigating the many significant environmental issues we are facing as a result of climate change,” Brubaker said.

Other panelists include executive director of Penn Future Jacquelyn Bonomo, executive director of Sustainable Pittsburgh Joylette Portlock and Chief Resilience Officer for the City of Pittsburgh Grant Ervin.

Those interested may attend the event for free and should register beforehand via the Solve Climate by 2030 website. The event will be live-streamed via Zoom and the Sustainability Institute’s Facebook page.

“People should attend because we have an enormous set of climate related responsibilities before us and we’ll only solve the issues facing us if we work together,” Brubaker said.