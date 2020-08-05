Saying a return to universities this August will be unorthodox is a bit of an understatement, as most Penn State classes have already moved online ahead of the fall semester to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. But just because some courses will be delivered remotely doesn't mean you can't learn.

I — like many people, I assume — had difficulty with classes held via Zoom last semester, something incoming freshman have not experienced yet on a collegiate level. Here are some tips and tricks to help freshmen (or anyone) with online classes.

Maintain your schedule

It may be tempting to wake up three minutes before your class starts and listen to your biology lecture half asleep, but that’s not an effective way to learn that the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell.

Instead, wake up when you would if your class was in person. Following a regular schedule is important for educational success and healthy habits.

RELATED

Would students rather take online courses at home or at Penn State? Many students were excited after Penn State announced campus would reopen for the fall semes…

Reduce distractions

Despite classes being online, you still have to think of them as college courses. So watching a lecture on your laptop, at a messy desk or in your dorm room with your roommate talking in their sleep is not an ideal learning environment.

Do whatever you can to try and reduce distractions. This may mean silencing your cell phone or turning it off, not eating during class or finding somewhere other than your room to attend.

I know this is difficult myself because toward the end of the spring 2020 semester, I began to take laps around the room or watch an episode of "Psych" during an English lecture, but not doing those things will help out your GPA in the long run.

Take screen breaks in between classes

Looking at a computer, phone or tablet screen for prolonged periods of time has been proven to be unhealthy, and most classes at Penn State range from one to two hours long.

After your class has ended, you should take at least a half-hour break from screen time if possible. Give your eyes and mind time to rest to make sure they do not get strained.

MORE FRESH START COVERAGE

How will office hours and academic advising be different in the fall 2020 semester? Every fall, a new batch of students begin their first semester at Penn State — many of whom …

Turn on your camera

I know it seems like the most awkward thing ever. I don’t like to do it either, but the point of this is not just to show off your pretty face. Turning on your camera during a Zoom lecture can really help you pay attention during class.

Having your computer camera on in class can really reduce the chances you’ll pull out your phone, watch TV or walk away in the middle. In an in-person classroom, you don’t have the option of hiding from the class (I guess you could wear a paper bag over head, but that would probably just draw more attention), so you shouldn't shy away from showing your face on Zoom.

Don’t skip class

This is also good advice for normal classes, but the temptation to skip increases when it's held online. Don’t do it!

If you want to do well in college academically, show up to class. If you want good grades, show up to class even if “showing up” is simply clicking on a Zoom link.

Just because your classes are being taught online does not mean they are jokes. You are paying massive sums of cash money for these credits. Show up to class.