After a 30-year career with the university, Penn State Schreyer Honors College Dean Peggy Johnson announced her retirement in an email to students Wednesday.

She will retire on Aug. 15, 2021 and said in her email that she is "confident" Penn State will find a good candidate to fill her role.

Johnson, who has been a professor for over 30 years, said being a dean since 2017 has been the "highlight" of her career.

Prior to serving as the dean of the honors college, Johnson served for nine years as the head of the Civil and Environmental Engineering department.

