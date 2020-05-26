The Penn State Berkey Creamery announced an expansion of its curbside hours on their Twitter on Tuesday.

Continuing operations Monday through Friday, phone order hours will now extend from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Customers can call 814-863-4760 to place an order.

Additionally, the curbside delivery hours begin at 9 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. Time slots for pick-up will be available every 15 minutes.

Customers can also visit their website for more information.

