Students are often drawn to Penn State by several factors, and the things we do outside of class are often high on the list, usually right after academics and football. However, it’s been hard to have the typical “freshman experience” while being safe and following coronavirus guidelines.

Luckily, there are lots of ideas floating around to help new students have a good first year. All of them are pandemic-friendly and are sure to keep a person occupied between Zoom calls.

Try as many Berkey Creamery ice cream flavors as possible

Eating Berkey Creamery ice cream is the easiest way to gain the “freshman 15.”

Gaining that weight might be inevitable, especially with the food options available on campus during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, if you eat ice cream fast enough, you might be lucky enough to get a brain freeze that will make you forget about “Zoom University” for a few moments.

Even though ice cream isn’t currently being served at Penn State’s dining halls, the store is open for walk-in and curbside pickup.

Have a movie marathon with your roommate

All you need is a laptop, an HDMI cord and a Netflix, Hulu or Disney+ subscription.

Pick a movie theme or mix it up. Or, you could binge a show. Have you ever watched “The Haunting of Hill House” on Netflix? This is a great show for folks who like suspense and horror. If that’s not your thing, classic films like “Pride and Prejudice” are on Netflix, too.

Disney+ has lots of nature documentaries in their National Geographic section. Check out “Drain the Titanic” if you like history and nature or “Dog Whisperer” with Cesar Millan if you like animals.

If you choose to make a Residence Hall lounge your personal theatre, bring lots of pillows and warm blankets to make the room cozier.

Visit the Arboretum

According to Mayo Clinic, a person is less likely to contract the coronavirus outdoors than indoors because the moving air disperses the respiratory droplets through which the virus is spread.

Consider getting a breath of fresh air in Penn State’s botanical gardens at the Arboretum — it’s pretty beautiful out there. There’s a wide array of flowers and the stars shine bright at night. Take a few friends with you and enjoy the view.

The Arboretum is open from dusk to dawn and is free to the public.

Volunteers are also welcome to join the gardening staff on Tuesday and Thursday mornings between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Bring a pair of gardening gloves and meet at Overlook Pavilion to take part in seasonal tasks like planting and pruning in the gardens.

Dine at some restaurants downtown

There are lots of places to eat in State College, but you may find most students’ favorite establishments are in the heart of downtown.

Webster’s Bookstore has a cafe that serves a great latte and is open with limited seating inside, according to its website.

Webster’s hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

There are plenty of other restaurants around town that are open. A few of them include Big Bowl Noodle House, which only accepts cash, Yallah Taco, which is open late, and The Corner Room.

Complete a workout

Penn State Student Affairs has a YouTube account that shares fitness and wellness videos for viewers to follow along in their room or in a grassy area outside.

Ask a friend to join you. It makes keeping a routine way easier and can make a rough workout fun.

There are over 100 videos available, including workouts like yoga, pilates, karate and barre.

Try an hour-long “Triple Session Cycling with Jill” or check out “10 Minute HIIT with Grace” if you find you’re short on time.

Take a photo at the Nittany Lion Shrine and the “We Are” statue

If you don’t have a photo of yourself at the Nittany Lion Shrine, do you even go to Penn State?

The shrine was cleaned and repaired over the summer, so now is the perfect time to snap some memories.

The “We Are” statue was a gift from the class of 2013. The sculpture was designed to be reflective in order to show that the students of the university are what makes it so special.

Don’t forget to add Old Main to the collection in order to complete the iconic trio of Penn State photos.

Remember to wear a mask in public places

Please wear a mask so we can keep each other safe and don’t have to go home.

Make sure to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State College borough.

Wash your hands often, and stay home if you are feeling sick.