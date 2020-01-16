New semesters bring both new classes and activities — between the end of football season and THON on the horizon, spring offers a semester of new challenges and possibilities.

Although some students prefer this time of the school year, opinions aren’t unanimous.

Joelle Lara said she appreciates the new outlook that comes with the spring semester and feels it gives her a fresh start.

“It’s an end to winter seasonal depression and just overall better,” Lara (sophomore-science) said.

Some students prefer the more positive energy that spring semester gives, like Stephon Sander.

“Spring semester is just so much more calm,” Sander (junior-biobehavioral health) said. “Fall semester is too hectic for me.”

Freshmen students at Penn State have experienced fall and spring semester for the first time, which means they are learning how to handle both.

Amelia Briglia said she likes the spring because she has a handle on how things work now.

“As a freshman, the fall semester can be crazy because you’re still figuring everything out,” Briglia (freshman-liberal arts) said. “I like the spring more because now I know what’s going on and what to do.”

Fellow freshman Erick Wade, like Briglia, said he also likes spring semester more.

“I know how to schedule more strategically,” Wade (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I didn’t know how to schedule in the fall so I had more control over my classes this semester.”

Maggie Brown said she also prefers the spring over fall semester.

“I know a lot more people so I’m having more fun,” Brown (freshman-earth and mineral sciences) said.

For other students, like Maya Debski, the appeal of the spring semester lies in habit.

“By the time spring semester rolled around, I already had a routine down,” Debski (freshman-science) said. “I knew what I was doing more and just felt more comfortable.”

Other students said they feel there is more to do in the spring semester, like Margaux Bonin.

“There just aren’t as many fun things going on in the fall for me,” Margaux Bonin (senior-economics) said.

For Kate Horan, the spring semester is better because of when spring break falls.

“Having break in the middle instead of the end makes the whole semester feel shorter,” Horan (sophomore-mathematics) said.

On the other hand, some students, like Melanie Lopez, said they prefer the fall.

“I really don’t like the cold,” Lopez (sophomore-agriculture) said. “Since the fall semester seems warmer I like it more.”

Humuani Oyebode said she also prefers the fall weather.

“The fall weather is warmer and it makes me want to leave my house more,” Oyebode (junior-security and risk analysis) said. “The timing of breaks are better in the spring, though.”