Incoming freshmen to the University Park campus will be offered an admission option called Flex Start, according to a letter by Associate Vice President and Senior Associate Dean for Undergraduate Education Yvonne Gaudelius.

The option is a result of economic concerns that may rise due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Flex-Start will allow incoming freshmen to choose a Penn State commonwealth campus other than University Park for their first year, before transitioning to University Park for their second year. This option will give families “the opportunity to reduce first-year costs at Penn State,” according to the letter.

Penn State encourages incoming freshmen that wish to take advantage of this opportunity to act quickly, as campus enrollments are filling.

For incoming freshmen who are not interested in this option, no action is required and these students will start at University Park as originally planned.

University Park’s incoming freshmen that are interested in Flex-Start should email admissions@psu.edu with the subject line “Flex-Start” or call admissions@psu.edu.

For questions regarding changing start campuses, students should visit this website to explore campus options. Additional information about Flex-Start and other frequently asked questions can be found here.