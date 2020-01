The National Weather Service in State College issued a winter weather advisory for parts of central Pennsylvania between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.

The warning includes State College and surrounding towns, such as Phillipsburg and Clearfield.

The expected accumulation for Saturday is between three to five inches. Sleet and freezing rain could mix with snow in the late afternoon. Motorists should expect slippery road conditions, according to the National Weather Service.