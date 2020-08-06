College environments differ a lot from the high school scene, and it’s definitely intimidating to adjust to university life — especially to a community as big as Penn State. This transition likely seems more difficult this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Penn State upperclassmen — after years of experience at the university — have gathered some useful advice for the class of 2024, along with hope that things might not be as bad as they seem.

One of the more difficult things to adjust to when coming to a university like Penn State is the sheer size of its campus. It will likely be hard for freshmen to navigate around at first, or find where all of their classes are.

Gibran Khalil said the best way to make sense of University Park is to “get lost” one day and see where you end up.

However, Khali (senior-information sciences and technology) said help is available if you look for it, since Penn State is full of resources that incoming freshmen may not even be aware of. He added that understanding what the university community has to offer is important when finding one’s place in it.

“There are so many resources at our school that no one really knows about, that you can’t find out about until talking with your professors or with other people,” Khalil said. “I think stuff like that is really important.”

Alli Newman said an important thing to know as a freshman is what to do once on campus. With over 1,000 clubs and organizations, Penn State offers a wide range of choices for students to choose from, and these groups are often a way to make a very large campus seem small.

MORE FRESH START

“Get involved, try anything and don't be afraid to get out of your comfort zone,” Newman (senior-marketing) said. “I like to do one academic [club], one service, and one for fun. I think that's a good balance, but definitely don't be afraid to try anything.”

Another opportunity presented to incoming students is the option to study abroad at some point, typically during the spring of junior year. While some freshmen may be coming in with an interest in studying abroad, others are likely to be on the fence about it — but shouldn’t be, according to Julian Yee.

“[Studying abroad] really opens you up to a new world and new lenses,” Yee (senior-psychology) said. “It's definitely a plunge, you're studying and you're exploring the world, but it's just so rewarding.”

With clubs, academics and other obligations pulling students in different directions, Newman said it’s vital to find a good balance.

“It’s important to work hard at school, but it is almost more important to spend time with your friends and take care of your mental health,” Newman said.

Ultimately, upperclassmen felt that although much of the traditional Penn State experience will not be possible, the incoming class of 2024 should not be disheartened by major changes.

“Don’t think that you won’t make friends and connections because you absolutely will, even if it looks a little different,” Newman said. “Penn State is a big family and I think that goes even [with classes] being virtual.”

MORE FRESH START

Why I changed my major from engineering to English | Opinion Coming out of high school, my goals were simple: find scholarship money and get into college.