Penn State’s football season is just around the corner, and the colder months are fast approaching.

Among these transitions, Penn State is offering different virtual and in-person events to keep students occupied.

Below is a list of things to do in the State College area from Monday to Saturday.

Monday, Oct. 19

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Stop by the HUB-Robeson Center back patio to talk to landlords and property managers at the off-campus housing fair. The fair will allow students to discuss off-campus housing options, talk to vendors and get “free swag.” No registration is required.

4 p.m. — Penn State University Libraries and the McCourtney Institute for Democracy will host National Public Radio correspondent Hansi Lo Wang. The virtual event will discuss “The People, Power and Money Behind the Census.” Registration for the free Zoom event can be found here.

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. — Penn State instructor Sima Farage is teaching a virtual one-hour long yoga class. Farage will guide participants through a blend of yoga and meditation. Pre-registration is not required. The Zoom link can be found here.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — The Penn State School of Music is hosting the Penn State Percussion Studio for a recital. The percussionists will perform 6 feet apart while broadcasting the event for those interested to watch virtually. Click here to watch the event.

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. — Psychologist Elana Szczesny and Assistant Director Danielle Haluska are holding another weekly wellness discussion during which students can drop-in and talk about anything from college life to navigating the coronavirus pandemic. The discussion will include time to talk with staff and students to share tips about strategies on overall wellness. The Zoom link can be found here.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Join Nittany Lion Careers to practice networking skills to aid students with the search for internships and jobs. During the event, there will be an option for students to meet with and receive feedback on networking skills from employers. Visit the link to reserve a timeslot and find additional information select workshop under “Events.”

6 p.m. — The Penn State College of Medicine is hosting a virtual open house. Those interested in the Pathology Residency Program can click this link to register in advance.

7 p.m. — A collection of various films will be shared through a virtual event that will be viewable for all students. The films will vary in genre and speak about art’s positive and negative impacts on feelings of inclusion, as well as discussing the interconnections between people and the planet. The event will be screened along with Penn State University's College of Arts and Architecture "Convergence Symposium on Sustainability." Those interested can register here.

Thursday, Oct. 22

All day — Hosted by Pets Come First, a non-profit, non-euthanasia organization, the Purr Pumpkins Fest is an event that waives the adoption fee for cats and kittens. From Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, those who visit the animal rescue facility and are an approved adopter will be able to take home a cuddly feline without an adoption fee. Located on General Potter Highway in Centre Hall, Pets Come First is open on Thursdays through Saturdays. More information can be found here.

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — In celebration of female writers and activists, Marathon Read is hosting a 12-hour virtual reading. The theme for the event is “Voices of Power in Women’s Activism,” and for the first time in nine editions, the event will be held via Zoom. Those interested can register here.

1 p.m. — Two-time winner of the Lee Bennett Hopkins Poetry Award and Newberry medalist Kwame Alexander will receive a second award. During the event, he will speak about his writing and read from “How to Read a Book.” More information can be found here, and students can join via Zoom here.

Friday, Oct. 23

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Penn's Cave and Wildlife Park will host “Masked in the Maze” to celebrate the Halloween season. Families are welcome to enter the park, but adults are required to watch their children from an observation desk. Located on Penns Cave Road in Centre Hall, children ages two to 12 who wear a costume will receive free admission to Prospector Pete's Miners Maze.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Crafty Kits will be handed out by Center for Arts and Crafts as a part of the Creative Crafts series. The ground floor of the HUB will be handing out kits every Friday from 4-6 p.m. and will include two crafts, plus materials to complete the kit. The event is free for Penn State students with a valid ID.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Noon — Available on Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, The Rivet — a new makerspace of Discovery Space on North Atherton Street — is offering the opportunity to create a mug on a pottery wheel, with the possibility to “spookify” the mug with a monster’s face. Students are allowed to use the workshop and tools outside of the class, in addition to returning to glaze their pieces after they’ve been fired.

10 p.m. to 4 a.m. — At the Maple Hill Sanitarium, a lockdown is offered to patrons who are interested in visiting the supposedly haunted building. Built in the early 20th century, the sanitarium was at first a general practice hospital, but then became a sanitarium during the tuberculosis epidemic. It is alleged that there have been unexplained activities such as “disembodied vocalizations, shadows, knocks and bangs, phantom footsteps, and flashlight interaction,” according to the sanitarium’s Facebook page.

Located on South 8 Street in Philipsburg, guests are invited to use investigative equipment to explore the area. More information can be found here.