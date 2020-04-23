The University Park Undergraduate Association held its first meeting of the 15th Assembly Wednesday night via Zoom.

It was the longest General Assembly meeting on record at seven hours and 39 minutes, beating the previous record of six hours and four minutes.

President Zachary McKay and Vice President Lexy Pathickal were sworn into office after winning the first contested UPUA election in three years, defeating Erin Boas and Kyle Larson.

Steven Zhang was elected as speaker of the assembly, beating out Erin Boas, Tim Tierney and Adeline Mishler. Elections Code violations made by the Boas-Larson ticket were brought up during Boas's questioning. Two of the violations resulted in funds being taken away from their campaign.

Other election winners included Patricia Birungi as chair of the Academic Affairs Committee, Sarah Jordan as chair of the Facilities Committee, Tom Dougherty as chair of the Governmental Affairs Committee, and Mishler as the chair of the Student Life Committee.

Najee Rodriguez was elected to be the first chair of UPUA's newly established Justice and Equity Committee, which will address issues of combating bias and ensuring equality for Penn State students.

Rachel Chormanski was confirmed as chief of staff and Rachel Schuchman was confirmed as chief justice of the Judicial Board.

At-large representative Jacob Klipstein then moved to table line items from the agenda until next week's meeting on April 29.

The meeting adjourned at 2:39 a.m.

Editor’s note: Jacob Klipstein is a student member of The Daily Collegian’s Board of Directors.

