The coronavirus pandemic gripped the world, showing its inhabitants the meaning of adversity. But to the Nittany Lion Battalion — Penn State’s Army ROTC program — adversity is nothing new.

Micheal Sinay, cadet executive officer for the Nittany Lion Battalion, said in-person training is important for ROTC, and the pandemic has added complications to that.

“It’s hard enough to be virtual for classes, but in a program like ROTC where you need to work together in close proximity to a lot of people…” Sinay (senior-psychology) said. “It’s very hard during COVID-19 when our events get canceled or we have to social distance in our labs, because there’s a lot of hands-on stuff we do.”

Nicholas Hill, cadet battalion commander for the Nittany Lion Battalion, said he has noticed two main factors of ROTC hit hardest by the coronavirus.

“Two main training events would be [physical training] and our labs. We have a two-hour lab every Thursday, which is like our hands-on period where cadets get to practice what they learn in the classroom,” Hill (senior-industrial engineering) said.

Unable to conduct PT most of last semester, Hill said without it cadets aren’t able to build the same relationships they would be able to otherwise.

“With PT, we weren’t able to do it for almost all of the semester in the fall. So that had a big impact on us,” Hill said. “Not only because physical fitness is an important part of being a leader in the Army, but PT is a good time for cadets to bond and build that comradery, which is important in the battalion.”

Lt. Col. Daniel Gross, professor of military science for the Nittany Lion Battalion, said PT has been the “hardest thing” for ROTC to conduct through the pandemic.

“We’re breathing hard, and it’s hard to keep people socially distanced when you’re moving,” Gross said.

Gross said ROTC attempted to make PT work at the start of the fall semester, but a coronavirus case increase across campus impacted how long it could go on.

“We attempted it the first couple of weeks, and we were pretty good at it,” Gross said. “But once the numbers across campus got so high, it just didn’t seem like the cost was worth the reward.”

Gross said cadets can do PT on their own because it’s something they don’t need to be trained on. He said ROTC has plans to try and resume PT a few weeks after the in-person learning period resumes for the spring should case numbers stay low.

Ashley Bryant, cadet command sergeants major for the Nittany Lion Battalion, said the pandemic has made the battalion stronger.

Bryant (senior-security and risk analysis) believes the upperclassmen within ROTC have been able to grow as leaders, but the pandemic has put underclassmen in a tough spot.

“I think for the freshman class, it’s really put them at a disadvantage. Most of the relationships you make are formed from field training, labs [and] ROTC clubs, and we’ve had to cancel or go remote for these activities,” Bryant said. “So they don’t get to see each other as much, and they’re not forming these friendships that make the difficult parts of ROTC worth it.”

To aid underclassmen cadets, Bryant said leadership is trying to get the cadets to socialize with each other outside of ROTC activities while following safety guidelines.

“We’re really trying to get our lowest leadership positions, which is a squad leader, [to do] activities as a squad,” Bryant said, “[like] going out for a run and doing the little things.”

Gross believes the pandemic has shown the battalion’s resilience and willingness to overcome. He used one word to describe the battalion.

“The Army likes to use the word ‘grit,’” Gross said. “I think there’s a level of toughness here within our battalion and the cadet population here that I’ve been really impressed with.”