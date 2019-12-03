During the University Park Undergraduate Association’s weekly assembly meeting on Wednesday, the Judicial Board will present its community representative seat report for the LBGTQA Student Roundtable.

The LGBTQA Student Roundtable applied for a seat in UPUA on Sept. 1. If the report is confirmed by two-third vote, the seat will not go into effect until the 15th Assembly.

Community representative seats were introduced during the 14th Assembly. These seats are held by one representative who identifies with that community, is recognized by the Judicial Board and confirmed by the assembly.

The 14th Assembly’s Judicial Board has vetted the LGBTQA Student Roundtable’s application and reviewed the organization’s constitution. Chief Justice Rachel Schuchman also met with the president of the LGBTQA Student Roundtable, Freddie Purnell, to further review the organization's application.

Through following protocol and attending two of the organization's meetings, the board determined that the LGBTQA Student Roundtable has met all of the clarifications for a community group representative seat and advises that the assembly confirm the seat as “the organization has proven that their voice within the UPUA would be mutually beneficial to both the UPUA and the organization in question.”

The report can not be amended by the assembly.

Currently, seven groups have a seat within UPUA, including Black Caucus, Latino Caucus, Asian Pacific Islander Desi-American (APIDA) Caucus, Interfraternity Council, Panhellenic Council, Multicultural Greek Council and National Panhellenic Council.