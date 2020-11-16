Penn State opened a new Tech Store in the HUB-Robeson Center Bookstore the first week of October.

Located next to the second floor of the Penn State Bookstore, the store services Apple products and accessories for students.

Laptops, cases, chargers and headphones are some of the items sold in the store.

Students, faculty and staff will be able to utilize an education discount for Apple products, and may use LionCash to purchase items.

“Knowing we are located in such a prominent spot on campus, we feel that it’s important for us to offer products and services that really add value for the members of this campus community,” Jennifer Guyer, the general manager of the Penn State Bookstore said.

Guyer said that now — more than ever — students and faculty need to depend on technology.

“The Tech Store will ensure that they have easy access to tech support whenever they need it,” Guyer said, “whether that means starting the semester with a new laptop, or taking an existing device in for repairs.”

Guyer said she and her staff are very excited about the addition the Tech Store brings, and the value it will add to the Bookstore.

