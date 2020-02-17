Penn State’s first-ever celebration of Pongal, a multi-day Hindu harvest festival in South India, was held on Feb. 16 in Alumni Hall.

The event was hosted by Penn State’s Indian Culture and Language Club (ICLC) with help from the Indian Grad Student Association (IGSA).

Risha Rathod, the social and recruitment chair for ICLC, said she was excited for the event because it was the first of its kind at Penn state.

“For ICLC, we have three big events every year but we decided to add a fourth by hosting this Pongal celebration, since it’s such a big festival to so many Indians,” Rathod (sophomore-business management) said. “We’re so excited for people to enjoy the celebration, especially since it’s the first one here.”

Radhod said the event was open to the public, but had a target audience of Indian students who don’t often get the opportunity to celebrate traditional holidays and festivals such as Pongal.

“Pongal is a transition time between winter and spring, when the harvest is at its peak and people celebrate the crop season,” Rathod said.

Alumni Hall was echoing with the music of Bollywood from various live performances, and the room was lined with carnival games like ring toss, hook throw, pin the clown and bean bag toss.

“Pongal doesn’t have a lot of festivities outside of the food and rituals, so we decided to add a carnival to the event too so more people could come and play games and have fun,” Rathod said.

The room was full of students and guests participating in the activities, dancing to the live music and enjoying the cultural significance of the celebration.

Sree Dasari is an Indian student from Andhra Pradesh, a state in southeastern India where Pongal is widely celebrated.

“Pongal is one of the biggest festivals over there, so when I heard ICLC was having its first celebration, I was so excited to come,” Dasari (sophomore-electrical engineering) said. “I’m having a lot of fun so far.”

A variety of traditional South Indian snacks were available to guests, such as Idli, a savoury rice cake, and Sambar, a lentil-based stew.

“I was happy when I saw the menu and saw traditional dishes like Idli or Vada, which is really popular in South India,” Dasari said.