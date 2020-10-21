Throughout the country, people are gearing up to vote in what many say will be the most contentious election in recent history. With the availability of mail-in ballots and large scale registration campaigns, voter turnout is expected to be greater than normal, according to the Wall Street Journal.

While the two major parties duke it out on the campaign trail, independent voters on Penn State’s campus are left to decide who is best fit to hold the office of president. Both candidates have made overtures to non-partisan voters, but independent students are not uniform in their preferred candidate.

Though the election is less than two weeks away, some independent voters are still mulling over their options. Kenneth Gatten, a member of the College Independents, is still weighing his options, but is not thrilled by his choices.

“Neither is able to compellingly lead,” Gatten (senior-English) said.

A moderate by nature, Gatten said he is disappointed in the leadership displayed by President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. He compared Trump to a “bulldog on a chain” that barks at anything that may pass by, and called Biden “a frail old man” who cannot lead a polarized nation.

Although he said his positions on issues of equality and race are “decidedly left,” Gatten is also concerned that identity politics may be slowly taking over American political discourse.

“Identity politics, in particular, I find zero-sum and anti-intellectual,” Gatten said.

Alex Sakal, a member of Turning Point USA at Penn State, expressed concerns about security, but called this year’s candidates “not ideal.” Nevertheless, he said that now did not seem like a good time for “a changing of the guard.”

“There are a lot of balls in the air. Suddenly switching out the juggler doesn’t seem like a good idea,” Sakal (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said.

Doubting that Joe Biden has the strength to handle potentially violent protests, Sakal said he was “leaning Trump.” He also said he was disappointed that the Democratic Party didn’t nominate a candidate more in the vein of Andrew Yang or Tulsi Gabbard.

Others see the election from a fiscal point-of-view.

Biden has promised to repeal some Trump administration tax cuts for large businesses and the wealthy. These fiscal policies frighten some independents like Kenny Johnson, who are weary about higher tax rates in a recovering economy.

Though Biden has pledged that his tax reforms will not affect most Americans, Johnson worries his family may face tax increases. He said Trump’s four years in office have been helpful to his family, financially.

“At this moment in time, with COVID and all, I’m worried about my family,” Johnson (sophomore-criminology) said.

Johnson said he “definitely disagrees” on some points with the president, but taxes and the coronavirus are on the forefront of his mind as Nov. 3 inches closer.

Jordan Ouimette said he registered as an independent because he wanted to vote for candidates, not parties — but he was not impressed by either party’s candidate this year.

“I just don’t trust either one of them,” Ouimette (freshman-biology) said.

Other independent voters are eager for a change in face, seeing their best bet for that change in a Biden administration.

Catie VanWoert said her views did not fit a single party, but she could not stand behind Trump’s personality.

“For me, it’s more about how you treat the country and other people, not necessarily just your views,” VanWoert (freshman-kinesiology) said.

Nonetheless, VanWoert said she feared Trump would still be able to reach the 270 votes required to win the Electoral College, but predicted Biden would take the popular vote.

Gabi Bailey shared similar sentiments. Until recently, she believed the election would be a Trump runaway, but after the debate, she is more ambivalent about Nov. 3.

Bailey (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said she took issue with Trump’s “persona” and would vote for Biden on Election Day.

Avinash Bakshi, president of the College Independents, said he will not settle for another candidate in this election cycle. Instead, he intends to vote for Howie Hawkins, the Green Party candidate. To Bakshi, continually settling for the lesser of two evils relays the wrong message to the major parties.

“By voting Green Party, I’m telling the Democrats that I am willing to walk away from the DNC if they do not run on progressive platforms,” Bakshi (senior-biochemistry) said. “Unless I’m willing to walk away from the Democratic Party, they’ll just take my vote for granted.”

Bakshi isn’t convinced Biden will gain the youth vote.

“If Biden loses, what’s going to cost him the election is a ton of young progressives saying, ‘You’re not doing enough for me to come out and vote,’” Bakshi said.

Polls have consistently shown Biden ahead of Trump, but as the election looms closer, both candidates are making their last pitches to the country.