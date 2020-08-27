The Jana Marie Foundation held a virtual event Thursday morning to discuss the importance of managing conflict. The "Mokita Dialogues" aims to provide a platform to discuss difficult topics, according to one of the event's mediators Marisa Vicere.

Mokita is a word taken from the language Kivila, which is spoken in Papua New Guinea, that means “the truth we know but agree not to talk about.”

Peter Miraldi, a teaching professor in the department of communication arts and sciences at Penn State, began the session by talking about how humans often retract when conflict arises because it creates uncomfortable conversations within relationships.

Miraldi teaches public speaking, managing speech anxiety and conflict management.

“Conflict is neither good or bad. It just means there are differences [between individuals],” Miraldi said.

However, the way in which humans manage it is where the effectiveness of a conflict lies, he said. But there is no one good way to manage conflict, according to Miraldi.

“I like conflict because I like resolving things,” Becky Misangyi, a participant in the discussion said. “I don’t like things festering or floating around or not talked about.”

It can be especially hard to talk about conflict when it deals with closely held beliefs, Misangyi said.

He explained that humans tend to have an uncomfortable relationship with conflict because it can be emotional — it can escalate and it can lead to broken relationships. Conflict signals something is wrong within that connection, according to Miraldi.

Miraldi defines conflict as “an expressed struggle between interdependent parties with perceived incompatible goals.”

He went on to discuss how people in relationships sometimes fear conflict because they believe it to mean the partnership has irreconcilable differences, which Miraldi said is false.

The most important part of a conflict is understanding the perspective of the differing opinion, because two entities could be arguing about two completely different things if communication isn’t there, he said.

“Well-managed conflict can increase understanding, motivation, cohesiveness and effectiveness,” Miraldi said.

Talking through the differences that life throws at relationships is what makes connections stronger, according to Miraldi.

Miraldi teaches people how to cope with discord and disagreement, but said there’s a bigger lesson he wants students to learn.

“I don’t want to teach people how to mediate [their] own conflict," Miraldi said. “I want to teach people how to teach others to mediate conflict.”