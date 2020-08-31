While the transition to online learning has been difficult for many students and professors at Penn State, some graduate employees say a disproportionate amount of that toil seems to have been placed on them.

From transitioning coursework online to learning the intricacies of digital-education platforms, Katie Warczak, a graduate assistant in the departments of English and African American studies, said the university’s expectations of graduate employees is high, but they haven’t been compensated for the extra work.

“It's nerve wracking,” Warczak said. “I'd much prefer to have students in class, but that’s not really safe.”

Although she had more time to prepare for her upcoming literary analysis course, Warczak said it’s been time consuming and stressful.

Warczak is currently still on schedule to finish her doctoral dissertation and hopes she still will be by the end of the semester.

One obstacle she’s faced is the additional responsibilities that come with running classes online, including the heightened daily communication with students and faculty members’ reliance on graduate student technical support.

Despite these obligations added on top of their usual teaching workload, assistantship and research, graduate employees have not seen an increase in compensation from the university — which Maggie Hernandez, a graduate employee in the department of anthropology, finds unfair.

“It is a process to get courses to be fully functional online,” Hernandez said. “[Without a pay increase, the university administration is] actually robbing grad students and faculty of their time. For grad students who are here for a finite amount of time, with a finite amount of funding, that’s detrimental to our studies and our degree programs.”

Without a proportionate stipend increase for their increased responsibilities, some graduate employees are faced to choose between their careers and the potential repercussions if they refuse to do so.

“If we had our assistantships taken away, we wouldn’t have our livelihood,” Hernandez said.

The Coalition of Graduate Employees has been speaking out against the administration and demanding better treatment for students, graduate employees and staff.

To Bailey Campbell, a member of CGE, the need for fully online instruction is clear.

“We heard from someone teaching a class in hybrid mode [on Monday morning when] Zoom went down nationally… [This] person had so many people in her class, over capacity, she called the registrar for advice, and they said sit on the floor to socially distance,” Campbell (graduate-electrical engineering) said. “She was so nervous she canceled class. It’s absurd.”

CGE wants Penn State to cover the alleged added costs of online instruction.

“If someone has to upgrade their internet [or] to buy a better computer… that cost must be on the university,” Campbell said.

Additionally, some graduate students took issue with the compact that students, graduate employees and faculty had to sign before they could access LionPath and return to work.

Some students thought Penn State wouldn't be held accountable for any illness or death from the coronavirus after bringing students back to campus, which made some graduate employees feel like they were forced to risk their health in returning to campus to fulfill their academic duties.

“There was a period of time that grad students were uncertain if we could have our assistantships if we didn’t sign the compact,” Hernandez said. “Other grad students received emails saying they would lose their assistantship if they didn’t sign.”

These assistantships are vital to a grad student’s survival, Hernadez said.

“[The university’s] entire response… has been completely inadequate,” Hernandez said, because even if graduate employees opted to work fully online, they still had to sign the compact.”

Penn State ultimately edited the original compact and allowed those who had already signed it to void it and complete the revised version.

In response to CGE’s demands, Wyatt Dubois, assistant director of Penn State news and media relations, clarified the university's position.

Regarding the compact — which aimed to have students commit to following health and safety steps as well as to acknowledge the risks around the coronavirus even with Penn State's mitigation actions — Dubois said via email “some have misinterpreted the language of the compact as a waiver of students’ rights, which was neither the case, nor the intent.”

Dubois said signing the compact is not a requirement for a graduate assistantship, but that the compact “is part of being a student” at Penn State.

“[Graduate] appointments have not been held up or gone unprocessed based on the compact, and student status will not be revoked for fall semester for registered students who do not acknowledge the compact,” DuBois said.

“Graduate students who are already registered and do not acknowledge the compact will be able to continue their assistantship activities this semester, and fellows/trainees will continue to be supported.”

Additionally, CGE wants the university to cover all coronavirus-related expenses including testing and treatment, because “right now the only testing that is covered is their 1% and pre-arrival testing,” Campbell said.

Penn State does offer free virtual screenings for the coronavirus for concerned students to get care recommendations from a health care provider.

Additionally, any student with Penn State’s Student Health Insurance Plan can get tested for free. Treatment costs from UHS will also be waived through SHIP until Oct. 22.

Following gatherings of freshmen in East Halls and students at fraternities, Penn State offered on-campus, pop-up testing sites the first week of classes.

According to recent social media posts, CGE also wants all instructional and non-instructional staff to receive pay at pre-coronavirus levels; increased community representation in the university’s decision-making regarding the coronavirus; and in the event of a return to fully remote instruction, protections for international students regarding their assistantship stipend and visa status.

Until Penn State addresses CGE’s concerns, the coalition will work to support graduate employees and the larger State College community by holding a day of action on Labor Day, according to a recent Instagram post by the organization.

“It’s difficult to overstate just how frustrated many of us are with the university right now,” Campbell said. “They’ll say otherwise, but they’re unprepared. We’ve all known this. We’re just getting more and more anxious, and of course that has a toll on the mental health of students, as well as the physical health of students.”