Penn State is working on a solution regarding meal plans, according to university spokesman Wyatt DuBois.

More information will be shared when it is made available, DuBois said.

Some students have expressed a want for spring meal plan points to roll into the fall 2020 semester, which they do not normally do.

Penn State classes will be taught online until at least April 3. During this time, the residence halls are closed and students are strongly urged not to return to campus.

